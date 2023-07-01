Wimbledon 2023 odds, favorites, sleepers and men preview

The entire Wimbledon men’s field is watching Novak Djokovic as he seeks his fifth straight title. We’ll take a look at the contenders to see if anyone can beat the talented Serbian.

Novak Djokovic has won the last four Wimbledon titles. Nothing seems to stop him in his quest for a fifth.

Djokovic hasn’t had much competition on grass in the last four years, capturing each of these Wimbledons relatively easily. His main enemies were Matteo Berrettini, Nick Kyrgios, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

This year, the top two enter with serious health issues, while the bottom two are no longer in the Wimbledon odds. field. Young Carlos Alcaraz seems to have a tendency to compete on grass, but it may still be too early to say he can become the new king of grass.

Let’s break down the draw and offer our free bet picks for this year’s Wimbledon men’s tournament.

Wimbledon 2023 Men’s Odds

Player Odds of winning Wimbledon Novak Djokovic -160 Carlos Alcaraz +350 Jannik Sinner +2,000 Daniel Medvedev +2,500 Alexander Zverev +3,500 Sebastien Corda +3,500 Taylor Fritz +4,000 Nick Kyrgios +4,000 Holger Rune +4,000 Alex DeMinaure +6,500 Andy Murray +6,500 Alexander Bublik +8,000 Andrei Rublev +8,000 Frances Tiafoe +8,000

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 30, 2023.

Wimbledon 2023 The male favorites

who fired

Novak Djokovic (-175)

He hasn’t played a match since his victory at Roland-Garros, but that really doesn’t matter. By winning this tournament, Djokovic proved once again that he is the best dog in men’s tennis and enters this one with all the steam he would need to win a fifth consecutive Wimbledon.

Carlos Alcaraz (+350)

Alcaraz had only played eight matches on grass before this season, and two of them were exhibitions. He looked uncomfortable on the surface last year at Wimbledon in a fairly straightforward fourth-round loss to Jannik Sinner, but this season is a different story.

Alcaraz entered the Queen’s Club and won the 500 level event last week, knocking out Alex De Minaur, Sebastian Korda and Grigor Dimitrov along the way to prove his ability against experienced courtiers. With the victory at Queen’s, Alcaraz is officially red hot at Wimbledon.

Sebastien Korda (+3,000)

Korda may have fallen to Alcaraz at the Queen’s Club but his chances have plummeted in recent weeks after it emerged the American had regained his form on the grass.

With victories over Frances Tiafoe, Cam Norrie and Dan Evans ahead of the loss to Alcaraz, the man who made the fourth round here on his debut a few years ago looks set to make another run.

Who is not

Jannik Sinner (+1,700)

Taking the big picture here, we can see that Sinner is now 10-10 across the board in his grass-court career. He went 3-2 ahead of Wimbledon, knocking down Alexander Bublik, Richard Gasquet and Lorenzo Sonego in very tough fashion. He also fell to Emil Ruusuvuori and seems far from having the game to face one of the best in the world. He has now lost four of his last eight games since May.

Daniil Medvedev (+2,500)

Medvedev should be able to play on grass in theory, but he still doesn’t look as dominant here as he does on hard court. He can’t sink into this surface and make long rallies from the baseline, and he may have been lost here in June with two losses in four matches on grass.

He fell to Roberto Bautista-Agut and Adrian Mannarino, who are both good players on grass but two players a dominant player like Medvedev should beat.

Nick Kyrgios (+4,000)

Last year’s runner-up played just one game all season after undergoing knee surgery in January and having his return delayed by a foot injury caused by a home burglary. This match was a loss to Yibing Wu on grass a few weeks ago, where it looked like he could barely move around the court. He has not been seen since.

Wimbledon 2023 Sleepers for men

Cam Norrie (+8,500)

I don’t see anyone talking about Norrie before Wimbledon. Sure, he’s dropped a bit this year, but he’s still in the best quarter with just Medvedev, Korda and Tsitsipas to compete.

The Briton, who made the semis here a year ago, should be considered the favorite to make the semis again if he is able to defeat Korda in their scheduled third round match. At this price, it can be a steal.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (+11,000)

Laugh all you want, but at some point Auger-Aliassime will warm up.

He was the hottest player in the world to finish last season, and we know the youngster has an otherworldly talent. He is particularly devastating on the grass, where he can rely on his huge combination of serve and forehand. And while Djokovic waits for him if he reaches the quarters, crazier things have happened.

Long shots to avoid

Stefanos Tsitsipas (+7,500)

The draw has erupted for Tsitsipas, but that’s about the only good thing I can say at the moment.

The Greek looked lost to Alcaraz in the French Open quarters and has since gone 1-3 on grass with some pretty shocking defeats to Yannick Hanfmann and Richard Gasquet.

He left Wimbledon in the first round on three of his five trips here and never really understood grass. Now he has to deal with a terrible form.

