Strictly’s Oti Mabuse shows off her toned legs in mini sundress and highest heels

The former Strictly star looked amazing in the River Island dress

Oti Mabuse was a ray of sunshine as she lit up our screens on Saturday in a bright yellow River Island short dress and the former Strictly Come Dancing star looked stunning.

Launched the bright yellow look to host Oti Mabuse’s Breakfast Showthe TV host completed the look with a pair of braided strappy heels, letting the dress steal the show with minimal accessories.

Oti completed the look with a pair of strappy high heels

Oti completed the look perfectly by wearing her hair in a half-up style that was swept away from her face to highlight her lovely features, opting for a selection of dainty silver earrings for her jewelry. As for her makeup, the 32-year-old shone with a touch of pink blush, a pair of fluttering false eyelashes and a glossy lip.

Oti’s mini River Island has been a smash hit with social media users and it is still available to buy 43.

The smocked dress features a floaty fit with a flattering V-neck and romantic puff sleeves. The yellow mini can be dressed up or down, and we recommend teaming it with strappy sandals and a raffia bag for an effortless vacation look, or opt for a pair of lilac heels and a matching clutch for an ensemble. remarkable evening.

the old Come dance strictly protook to Instagram to show off her latest look, and fans were seriously impressed with the summery style. Oti shared a carousel of snaps in the River Island issue with the caption: “A fun way to start my Saturday @otimabusebreakfastshow and a bright yellow dress feeling fresh as a [lemon emoji]“.

A follower immediately responded to the message, writing: “What a beautiful dress, looking amazing.“While another added:”Glowing!“

A third wrote: “You are beautiful in this dress.“

Do you feel inspired? Shop more yellow dresses

Phase Eight yellow polka dot dress Phase Eight’s yellow midi dress is so feminine with its ruffled design and waist-cinching belt. It is just perfect for spring and summer.

Yellow Linen Dress New Look A linen dress is a warmer months wardrobe staple, and our favorite is this pretty New Look midi with ruffle trim.

Anthropologie Yellow Dress Wear Anthropologie’s form-fitting yellow dress with a pair of white trainers and an oversized jacket for a chic daytime look, or dress up with a pair of heels for a glamorous evening ensemble.

Boden Yellow Scoop Neck Dress We think Boden’s vintage-style yellow dress is the perfect piece for spring days at the park.

Yellow Mango Crossed Back Dress Featuring flattering shirring at the waist and a criss-cross tie at the back, this printed midi dress from Mango will look great with a pair of strappy sandals.

Finery London Dress Yellow Finery London’s elegant yellow dress features a fitted waist, pearlescent buttons and a stunning polka dot print.

