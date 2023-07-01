Jennifer Lawrence wears a black backless midi dress in New York





ICYMI: Jennifer Lawrence is having a major summer. The 32-year-old actress just appeared in the new movie No strong emotions. In case you were wondering, the sex comedy sees the character of Jennifer Maddie become employed by the parents of an introverted teenager named Percy (played by Andrew Barth Feldman), tasked with helping her open up and explore. the ways of the world. Far from her Katniss days, that’s for sure! Considering she’s been promoting a new movie this season, that means we’ve been blessed with plenty of media appearances from the celeb as well. Beginning with a stunning red carpet tour at the Cannes Film Festival, she wore a breathtaking gray mesh Dior dress and a voluminous and daring red Dior dress. This film festival appearance helped launch the icon’s new style era: with the help of her stylist Jamie Mizrahi, the actress has been spotted in a huge number of glamorous and polished looks throughout the season. ‘summer. And then, last week, Jennifer was spotted in New York wearing looks that instantly became a hit on social media. A walking advertisement for the quiet luxury trend, she rocked opulent minimalism brand The Row — you know, the one designed by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen — via tailored pants, an overcoat, a crisp white t-shirt and a sweater draped over her shoulders. Gotham//Getty Images While filming a set for Dior in this luxe preppy look, Jennifer later wore a glam af dress to film an ad for watch brand Longines. Let’s take a minute to appreciate this beautiful ensemble, she wore a long silky black cowl neck midi dress, a silver Longines watch and black peep toe mules. Raymond Hall//Getty Images Classy, ​​right? Our favorite thing is that the dress is also completely backless – except for a tight tie at the back. James Devaney//Getty Images Long may these lovely J-Law looks continue!

