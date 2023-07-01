Keys wins 2nd Eastbourne title after marathon tiebreaker; Cerundolo defeats Paul in men’s final





EASTBOURNE, England (AP) American Madison Keys prevailed in a marathon tiebreaker on Saturday to win the Eastbourne International final, beating ninth seed Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 7-6 (13) for his second title at the grass-court tournament. The WTA said it was the second longest tiebreaker of the season so far. It was the Keys’ seventh career title and third on grass. Aryna Sabalenka says she only wants to talk about tennis during Wimbledon and not about the war in Ukraine which became a controversial topic for the Belarusian at the last Grand Slam. Top-ranked doubles player Katerina Siniakova won her first grass singles title by beating Lucia Bronzetti 6-2, 7-6(5) in a rainy final at the Bad Homburg Open on Saturday. Venus Williams is 43 and is set to play singles at Wimbledon for the 24th time. She will be in action on Day 1 at the All England Club on center court against Elina Svitolina. Women’s tennis is exploring the possibility of doing business with Saudi Arabia. And while there’s nothing imminent, WTA President and CEO Steve Simon said on Friday he traveled to the country with some players in February to get more information. information on the relevance of having a I love coming to play at Eastbourne, Keys said. Being able to win the title here twice now brings back great memories. Keys beat seventh-seeded Coco Gauff in straight sets on Friday in her first grass-court victory over a top-10 player since beating Angelique Kerber in the 2014 Eastbourne final. Tommy Paul couldn’t make it an American double as he lost the men’s final to fourth-seeded Argentine Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 1-6, 6-4. It was the second game of the day for both players, although Paul had to expend a lot more energy in his first. Cerundolo only needed to play one game to complete his semi-final against American Mackenzie MacDonald, who was suspended when the rain stopped playing Friday. Cerundolo led 2-6, 7-5, 5-2 when the match was interrupted and quickly wrapped up the final set 6-2 when it resumed. Second-seeded Paul then beat Frances Gregoire Barrere 6-4, 6-3 in the other semi-final before returning to the field for the title match. Cerundolo won his second career ATP Tour title, after coming two games away from losing to MacDonald as he led 4-1 in the second set on Friday. I don’t know how I managed to come back, Cerundolo said. And today I played a really good four in the morning and today I think I played an amazing final. It was super tough, super windy. Paul was also looking for a second career title, but his run to the final means he will match his career ranking of No.15 when he enters Wimbledon next week. ___ AP-tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis And https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

