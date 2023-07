GMAs Ginger Zee Wears Bodycon Yellow Dress With Thigh Slit As She Issues Extreme Warning In New Segment

GINGER Zee showed off her fit figure in a bodycon dress on Good Morning America. The meteorologist issued an extreme warning to viewers as she rocked a thigh-high lunge. 5 Ginger Zee showed off her fit figure on Good Morning America Friday in a figure-hugging yellow dress Credit: ABC 5 The weatherman rocked a thigh-high slit and tanned wedge heels as she reported on the extreme weather in Texas Credit: ABC On Friday’s show, Ginger reported the weather in style. She wore a bright yellow tight dress to the air. The dress was sleeveless and had a high slit. The 42-year-old paired the outfit with beige wedge heels. Ginger had her hair down and wore only one bracelet and a pair of earrings. Although the GMA host looked good, she didn’t deliver any good news. Ginger warned viewers that the extreme heat in Texas will continue throughout the summer. If climate change continues to worsen, she says, Texas will have more than 65 days a year when the temperature is above 95 degrees. Most read in Entertainment GO GINGER! On Thursday’s show, Ginger wore another amazing outfit. This time it was half recycled and half new. Ginger wore a little blue skirt paired with heels to breathe new life into an old blouse. She wore a light blue blouse with a long tie, a short dark blue skirt and matching dark blue heels. Ginger wore her brown hair around her shoulders as part of her look. She was particularly proud of her skirt, which was a second-hand item from a consignment store. The chief meteorologist wrote “Loved spicing up my old top with a ‘new’ @wanderlux_style skirt” on a clip from her weather forecast while wearing the outfit on her Instagram Stories. GINGER SPICE Last week, Ginger flaunted her curves in a multicolored dress while covering a major event for GMA. TheGMAhost uploaded new photos to Instagram on Sunday that showed her in a colorful, vintage ensemble. The meteorologist was seen covering an event in Chicago, Illinois while wearing a one-shoulder dress made from multi-patterned fabric. The Ginger dress fitted at the waist and flowed to the floor, with multiple swirls, stripes and flower patterns throughout. Ginger accompanied the vintage look with a pair of beige peep toe heels and gold hoop earrings. She also swept her hair back into a loose bun while leaving a few curly pieces to frame the sides of her face. Ginger’s Instagram carousel showed the GMA star getting ready in her trailer and covering the Chicago event live. She wrote in her caption, “Perfect vintage dress and accessories by @[email protected] makeup with @salonsnoon hair. “@samwnek making sure i know where to go what to do and how to do the right thing [email protected],” she concluded. 5 The weatherman rocked the sleeveless dress and wore minimal jewelry with the look Credit: ABC 5 Earlier this week, Ginger wore a little blue skirt with an upcycled top on the morning show Credit: ABC 5 Last week, the 42-year-old flaunted her curves in a multicolored dress as she covered an event in Chicago, Illinois for GMA Credit: Instagram/ginger_zee

