Women shouldn’t pay for mistakes in the men’s game

Paul Rouses excellent new book Sport in modern Ireland gives a glimpse of the fun they have during the Rousers’ history class at UCD.

In a chapter on the traditional lack of morality and appalling ethical behavior of sports administrations, emphasizing their casual attitude towards human rights and their tendency to approach despots, Paul writes: When I teach this aspect of modern sports history to my UCD students, using the work of French sociologist and philosopher Jean-Marie Brohm, who taught for many decades at the University of Montpellier.

Brohm argues that the modern spectacle of sport treats the masses like morons, that any hope of cleaning up sport financially is an illusion, that it enslaves women and perpetuates the patriarchal system, that sport functions to induce people to cheer the established social system. Political system.

Brohm has repeatedly called for a boycott of the Olympics, World Cups, and all those vast modern events that dominate large swathes of modern media. He simply argues that modern sport must be destroyed.

Before considering the succession of sports leaders that we know well, note that a new one joins their ranks. We know the great lineage of Declan Lynch: the FAI is the dysfunctional sports body that other dysfunctional sports bodies call the Galacticos. But all the usual suspects may soon be reluctantly tilting their heads towards a new king of immorality, Australian entrepreneur Aron DSouza, who this week announced plans for the Enhanced Games, an Olympic-style event with no drug testing. drug.

Athletics, swimming, weightlifting, gymnastics and combat sports will be on the program for the first outing, in December 2024. Fortunately, so many events where competitors would not think of asking for a little artificial help.

But if they do, DSouza believes it’s their right, citing bodily autonomy and her humble fascination with the limits of human effort.

God knows how the waivers signed by its competitors will prove to be foolproof, but we can already be sure that there will be plenty of takers for the Enhanced Games. Because of course, sport traditionally feeds on despair. Indeed, it is built into the business model of most sports that there is always someone who will do anything for one more shot. Or get one more shot.

Indeed, such is the playground of sports administrators that DSouza enters, he can not only look in the mirror, he is able to assert, with some confidence, that he is not the worst of between them: In the end, we know we’re morally correct, it matters.

Meanwhile, we can detect a greater sporting will to preserve certain established social political systems in Fifas’ refusal to allow the wearing of the rainbow armband at the upcoming Women’s World Cup. As for the sporting tendency to enslave women and perpetuate the patriarchal system, Brohm would only have to point the finger at the football administrators who banned women’s football for half a century.

Times have changed, no doubt, even though it’s only been eight years since the FA welcomed the return of England’s women after a third-place finish at the 2015 World Cup by swiftly returning them to domestic anonymity: Our #Lionesses become mothers, partners and daughters again today, but they have taken on another hero title.

The FA’s social media service may not have noticed it at the time, but after this World Cup many women have not returned to normal life, certainly not the winners of the United States, as their superstar Christen Press noted: Our lives changed overnight. We left for the tournament living a lifestyle and we came back and everything changed.

For modern England hero Beth Mead, who had yet to make the breakthrough, there were even economic fallouts. She remembers walking out of a payroll meeting that summer in Sunderland with her mother surprised at the largesse that came their way. She couldn’t believe my football had reached the point where we were dealing with five-figure sums.

Five figures a year, for anyone in doubt. The rising tide hasn’t floated every boat since. Most female pros still make a meager living. But the annual salary has crept into six figures, in places, and perhaps very occasionally into seven figures.

Megan Rapinoe, an American hero from 2015 who is still clinging to this World Cup, thinks another overnight sensation is almost upon us, that it’s finally the time when women will take full advantage of the great romance between sport and finance.

I think we know that at the end of the day equality is actually good for business and it’s a paradigm shift globally, not just in the United States.

In general, women’s sports right now feel like we’ve somehow come out of the hard fight phase. Not that there isn’t a lot to fight yet.

It looks like a real opportunity to pop the lid, just in terms of fanfare, media and sponsorships and the kind of bigger business around the sport.

Yet there was also a stir this week over what might happen on the women’s football track. There has been a lot of talk about “learning from mistakes” in the men’s game.

Manchester United head of group planning Francesca Whitfield has called for an urgent salary cap in women’s football, expressing her frustration that United have to spend enough to keep up with and challenge our counterparts.

Clearly there is some concern at Old Trafford headquarters of having to come up with six-figure annual sums to appease players like outgoing England star Alessia Russo in addition to the twenty or so male United players who would have six-figure weekly sums. We’ve seen this kind of selective approach to belt-tightening closer to home this week.

We should be looking to adopt financial regulation much earlier in the women’s game than we did in the men’s game to prevent this gap from growing, Whitfield said.

Undoubtedly, there is something to be said for women’s football not to rush hastily down a path of cavernous inequalities, inflated by nation states, sport washing and dodgy financial practices.

But we might also be wary of any sudden and frantic attempt to restrict women’s earning power.

No doubt Brohm would see some irony in belated attempts to financially clean up a sport. He might even detect another illusion. And suspect that instead of learning from the mistakes of the male game, women will end up paying the price.