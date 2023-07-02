Young gay men ‘kill the track’ in fashion workshop for LGBTQ+ teens





A fashion workshop held at the University of Colorado at Boulder gave gay teens the opportunity to learn, design, and ultimately walk the runway in outfits of their own making. The program creates a space for expression for young people like 14-year-old Aura Charnick. In early 2021 I started doing more research on punk fashion and I love a bunch of punk subcultures and really identified with them, Charnick shared with Colorado Public Radio. So I started dressing like that and thought it was a perfect opportunity to do something inspired by that. Charnick was one of many teenagers to participate in the kill the track program, an initiative organized by the Firehouse Art Center specifically for LGBTQ+ teenagers. During the workshop, participants had the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of fashion design in stitching, shape and color. For the finale of the two-week program, the teens presented their own fashion show using clothes they designed. CPR notes that for Charnick, inspiration came from their punk idols. They found a black leather skirt at a thrift store, sewed patterned shirt fabric into the leather, then studded it with spikes. Slay The Runway instructor LeeLee James told CPR that the workshop emphasizes fashion because that’s where gay teens have always found solace. “Fashion is inherently queer. It’s inherently bolder. It’s inherently different from what you would see every day, and I would even argue that we wouldn’t have a fashion industry without queer people,” a- he declared. Workshop organizer Steven Frost noted that initiatives like Slay The Runway are particularly important in the face of anti-LGBTQ+ violence like the Club Q shootings and the flood of laws targeting gay youth. There are so many weird ways people try to control all of us,” Frost explained, “and we want this to be a place where everyone has freedom, where everyone is allowed to express who they are. The Slay The Runway Fashion Show took place on Friday, June 23 at the Boulder Public Library Canyon Theater, concluding the workshop. Participants were able to take their outfits home at the end of the evening.

