Saree or suit, lungi or lehenga: fashion breaks the binary | India News





Another man never wanted to be a model. The 26-year-old used to work as an interior designer but started modeling for friends for fun. An unintended consequence of this new line of work was how it allowed the non-binary Kala to explore her gender identity and expression. “Modeling was a way to stand out. We live in a very stigmatized society. It gave me the chance to wear the clothes I wanted since childhood,” says Kala, who has worked on campaigns for creators like Rahul Mishra. .

It’s been a while since the Indian fashion industry embraced androgyny, but only now is it hiring models of all genders as well. Non-binary patterns like Nin Kala gender – dressing in women’s and men’s clothing, whether donning a saree or a three-piece suit, lingerie or a lehenga.

Recently, poet and author Alok V Menon, who is gender nonconforming and transfeminine, was on the cover of a bridal magazine. Wearing a lehenga and traditional jewelry, Alok received the full bridal treatment. While some argued that the digital coverage was an attempt to “erase women”, others celebrated the inclusion it represented. Being seen in the way you see yourself or having space to embody the multiplicities that make up who you are is powerful and assertive, say the non-binary and genderqueer role models YOU spoke with.

Hmmm , a 35-year-old genderqueer model and theater artist whose portfolio includes everything from athleisure to lingerie, points out that while it may seem from the outside, modeling is all about looking cool and sexy ( okay, it helps to look cool and sexy, he admits), he sees it primarily as a form of storytelling. “As my understanding of gender has deepened, that’s reflected in my work. There could be a billion positions or poses, so what am I trying to express through the way I look and how I look Do I demand attention, but not too much • There is also an understanding of what is traditionally masculine or feminine.

What is the gray area there? Is there a position that hides just a bit of femininity behind masculinity or vice versa?”

That gender-authentic representations of self are highlighted is a sign that the needle is moving and can mean a lot to other queer people. Suruj Pankaj Rajkhoya , otherwise known as Glorious Luna, is a non-binary model and drag performer. “Look, it’s the same story for anyone who struggles with the genre. We’ve never had a performance and when we did, it was always comedic relief. When I started working as model and drag queen, it validated my gender so much,” Rajkhoya says.

Designer Mayyur Girotra recently launched a new AIKYA ready-to-wear line that is gender neutral and non-binary during a runway show at New York Pride this year. “The vast majority of the models are non-binary, both for the campaign and for the runway. Most of the team involved, from makeup artists to photographers, were actually queer people,” he says. This is not a unique case for the designer either. “It’s not something I just did for Pride Month. It’s what our brand will follow from now on, even with our couture collection.”

However, Rajkhoya says most of the assignments they get are gender-specific – meant for either male or female. “I take myself in hand and say that I am a non-binary person, so some things have to be changed. For example, I automatically get put in a man’s box because I have no boobs. But I have to tell them that I actually mostly model womenswear.”

Nin points out that more brands are now seeing the benefit of challenging binaries. “If I want to wear something feminine or masculine, they don’t mind giving it to me. They get the brand benefits from that as well. It’s a benefit for brands to work with a non-binary model,” adds the 26 year old. That doesn’t mean there’s enough work for Nin to survive right after her modeling career, though. They also work as a freelance interior designer. Some people view fashion’s embrace of those who aren’t gender binary as symbolic, Humhu says. “Ten years ago you were all subtly homophobic and transphobic. But now that it’s easy and cool, do you want to jump on the bandwagon?” Even so, he argues, there are ways to use this to one’s advantage. “As a queer person, you understand and recognize the power of playing things at your own pace. If you want to capitalize on my gender, I’ll do it for you and I’ll set my price and do it my way.” he says.

