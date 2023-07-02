The Honors Course celebrates its 40th anniversary in style: with quiet dignity

On July 2, 1983, John McEnroe was set to win Wimbledon as a player rather than calling it as a broadcaster.

On July 2, 1983, Police’s “Every Breath You Take” was the nation’s hottest song, “Return of the Jedi” topped the box office, and “Dallas” ruled the ratings.

Also that day, Jack Lupton’s dream golf course was opened on a rolling plot of scenic perfection in northwest Hamilton County.

Forty years ago, on Sunday, the Honors Course began.

No, you would never know if you were allowed behind the gate tucked away on the unmarked road that winds behind the auto parts store on Highway 11 in Ooltewah.

There will be no fanfare. There will be no celebrations or rigged tournaments.

This is not the way for The Honors, which is guided by two fundamental principles: golf as it was intended and the golf club Lupton, who died in May 2010, would expect.

“There’s absolutely nothing planned,” Henrik Simonsen, the course’s director of golf, said in a phone interview last week. “And it’s so in line with the philosophy of Mr. (Joel) Richardson. I haven’t even talked about it much, to be honest.”

Pardon the golf analogy, but this approach is the same for the course that was built on the premise of making golf golf, and for the course’s high-profile events to honor the amateur player.

This belief is reinforced by the oft-referenced amateur credo of Lupton, who joined four partners Richardson, Lew Boyd, Bill Healy and Bill Taff to concoct, craft and create this vision in the late 1970s.

Here’s part of Lupton’s amateur creed, from the course’s website: “The work I have done has been for amateur sport, and I hope you won’t mind if I leave you with my amateur creed. amateurism. Amateurism, after all, must be the backbone of any sport of golf or otherwise. In my mind, an amateur is one who participates in a sport for the pleasure of playing, for the companionship it offers. , for health-enhancing exercises and for relaxation from more serious matters.

Major changes, minor impact

The late Pete Dye, World Golf Hall of Famer who designed the masterpiece that is The Honors, once said, “The Honors is the only project I’ve ever had that didn’t have budget.

“And we still went over budget.”

The grounds are as pristine as they are respectful in honor of the game. It’s 18 holes, and the accompanying grounds are not a country club, but a golf club, so there’s no pool and the rest is centered around the game’s original treasures.

“Our biggest goal today and moving forward is to pursue Jack Lupton’s vision and stay true to the purest ways of the game and the way it was meant to be,” said Simonsen, who has held his current title for 16 years and is only the fourth director of golf in four decades. “We are committed to honoring the game above all else. We don’t allow music, we don’t allow photos on social media, we don’t allow cell phones.

“It’s meant to be a golf getaway when a member walks through those doors and plays golf the way it was meant to be played.”

These tenets have attracted a star-studded roster that includes current and former professional players such as Harris English, Keith Mitchell, Brooke Pancake and Charlie Rymer.

It also includes a slew of notable names from other walks of life, including former University of Tennessee and NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, who told The Times Free Press a few years ago, “I cherish my honorary membership.”

“We must all thank Mr. Lupton,” said the two-time Super Bowl winner and Pro Football Hall of Famer, “for this gift he has given to the members, to Ooltewah, to the state and to the country, considering of how many national members are there, and in the game of golf.”

Of course, years and life have created headaches and obstacles for The Honors.

A perfect storm from the COVID-19 pandemic and Easter Sunday 2020 tornadoes pushed an already planned course restoration into full gear.

“Everything was rolling (in) 2019, and Gil Hanse came in and did a few visits to create his master plan and get things moving,” Simonsen said of the course renovations. “Then wham, COVID hit and the following April 13 would have been Masters Sunday at midnight, and that changed everything.”

The storm damage was extensive and everywhere. Golf courses, like most things, had been closed in most places, including Hamilton County, because of the pandemic, but fallen trees, debris and storm damage were everywhere.

Every specialist course employee spent every day and every working hour for the next six weeks cleaning only. Simonsen called it a “team-building experience” and “surreal” in consecutive sentences.

But the much needed work got famed course designer Hanse in and got straight to work.

While he made significant changes to a few holes, the greens at 10 and 11, a stream added in front of the green at 18 and tees between 15 and 8, the work of the course, like almost everything under Richardson and the direction of the honors, was with the firm commitment of “WWJD”: What would Jack do?

“The amazing thing for all the money we spent, there were members saying, ‘Well, you didn’t do anything,’ and that was the biggest compliment they could have given us” , said Simonsen. “It’s almost the exact same property with brand new infrastructure.”

To advance

The history of The Honors is undeniable.

It’s hosted more top-level golf tournaments than any facility in the state, and in terms of fans, it’s been there with any course in the country for the past three decades.

That same commitment and plan of action is the guiding principle as The Honors looks beyond its 40th anniversary, Simonsen said.

The Southern Amateur will be in the spotlight later this month, followed by the US Senior Amateur in 2024, the US Women’s Amateur in 2026 and the returning US Amateur in 2031.

Simonsen said it was just in the “wheelhouse” for The Honors, and that’s hard to argue.

The first foursome on the first tee 40 years ago on Sunday were amateur players Jack and Alice Lupton and Pete and Alice Dye. Simonsen said it was important for Lupton to ensure women were welcome to play.

Memories will mark the passage of time, of course, and with its certified greatness, the grounds to add to that legacy are clear.

Because that’s how it is at The Honors.

Contact Jay Greeson at [email protected].

Staff File Photo / Shown is an aerial view of the specialist course at Ooltewah.



THE HONOR COURSE

Open: July 2, 1983

Designate: Pete Dye, originally; reworked by Gil Hanse in 2022

Footage: 7,635 from the back tees; 6,700 of member departures

Notable events: Several USGA national tournaments, including the 1991 US Amateur, as well as NCAA championship tournaments in 1996 (with Tiger Woods as the individual winner) and 2010 (with Patrick Reeds Augusta State Jaguars winning the team title)

Ranking: #31 in America by Golf Digest in May 2023; has been No. 1 in Tennessee since 1987

WHAT THEY SAID

Famous Southern newspaper columnist and comedian Lewis Grizzard after playing The Honors: I didn’t know Ooltewah was the Cherokee word for double bogey.

Pete Dye, World Golf Hall of Fame Architect, Original Course Designer: This is the only project I’ve ever worked on that didn’t have a budget, and we still went over budget.

Peyton Manning, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback: I treasure my membership in The Honors.