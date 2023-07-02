How Princess Diana’s style is still having an impact in 2023 according to 6 fashion experts

The mark Princess Diana has left on the fashion world knows no bounds. Arguably she is the most influential muse of style in fashion history, and yet, 25 years after her death, her distinctive sartorial program is still used as inspiration for the whole of fashion. industry.

The most recent example? This week, when designer Simon Porte Jacquemus presented his Fall/Winter 2024 show at the Palace of Versailles and explained that the entire collection was inspired by Lady Di, “Jacquemus’ latest collection was entirely based on references from her moments of her most iconic styles, such as the triple-row necklace of sapphires and pearls she wore with her Revenge dress,” says Hello! Fashion digital editor Natalie Salmon.

© Anouar Hussein Diana, Princess of Wales, wore her famous black “revenge dress” commissioned from Christina Stambolian, to attend the Vanity Fair party at the Serpentine Gallery on November 20, 1994

Alongside ’80s silhouettes, like the puff sleeves that the designer says will become a Jacquemus signature,” Kendall Jenner walked the runway in a look that combined two of Diana’s most iconic fashion moments.

© Pascal Le Segretain Kendall Jenner parades during the parade “Le Chouchou” Jacquemus

Off the runways and on the streets, one only has to take a look at what the It-girls of 2023 are wearing on their days off to see how Diana’s personal laid-back style has been injected into it. Sweatshirts over bike shorts, straight pants tucked into boots and varsity jackets. Along with influencing hot models like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski, Di’s sartorial power is proving popular with the next generation as well. The hashtag #princessdianastyle has over 61 million views on TikTok – the platform primarily used by Gen Z.

©Getty Diana (left), Hailey Bieber (middle) and Sonia Lyson (right)

In an interview with ITN, Diana once said: “Fashion isn’t my ‘big thing’ at all. Obviously if I help the fashion industry and the British side of things, that’s wonderful. But I never try to do that.” An ironic view given his stratospheric influence across the globe, not just on his home turf.

We spoke to six fashion experts about their thoughts on how Lady Di’s style code is still influencing the sartorial agenda in 2023:

Alice Manners

©Instagram Alice Manners

“Princess Diana’s style influence has spanned every aspect of our lives – from her classic ’90s gym look to her mountain outfit and of course her timeless, classic styling prowess for occasions. She was and still is on many moodboard references for client photo shoots and personal style.”

©Getty Diana, Princess of Wales attending the Ascot race meeting in England, wearing a black and white spotted dress by Victor Edelstein and a Philip Somerville hat, in 1988

“She was effortlessly bold in her evening wear choices and I think that made everyone who followed her so proud and amazed, to be bold on the stage she found herself on was brave and fierce and represented that part of every woman that we wish we had inside of us. For me, she is my go-to when looking for inspiration for things like Royal Ascot, Wimbledon and weddings. Although, I have to admit there is had many times I tried to recreate his classic off-duty look of vintage jeans, loafers and this oversized shirt.”–@mannersalice

Vanessa Blair

Vanessa Rose Blair – Hello! Fashion Style Contributor

“I’ve always loved 80s and 90s fashion, and Princess Diana has always been an exceptional influence on her wardrobe.”

©Tim Graham Diana, Princess of Wales at the Guards Polo Club. The princess was dressed casually in a sweatshirt with the British Lung Foundation logo on the front, jeans, boots and a baseball cap.

“I love the big boxy blazer with the shoulder pads paired with the casual cap and sweatshirt, and finished with brown boots, I also love the polo look she wore in 1988. A true icon.” –@vanessaroseblair

Georgia Gray

©Instagram Georgia Gray

“Diana wrote her own fashion rules. Wherever Diana went, trends followed, with her effortless look and attention to detail, Diana always looked polished whatever the occasion, be it From a yacht trip across Europe or Center Court at Wimbledon, to running errands or attending a royal service, Diana would turn heads.”

© Anouar Hussein Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a patterned bikini and holding a matching sarong, stands on board a yacht while on holiday August 16, 1988 in Mallorca, Spain.

“A classic, feminine look with timeless elegance and a signature aesthetic, Her style has a legacy today and Her influence has transformed royal fashion into everyday looks. Her poise, elegance and affection have guided me and inspired to create my unique style and have the confidence to create looks that would live forever.” –@georgiegraystyle

Laura Weatherburn

©Instagram Laura Weatherburn

“Princess Diana cultivated a contemporary wardrobe that always followed protocol, but always reflected her personal style. She defined the 80s in her bold-shouldered Jasper Conran suits, then the 90s in her elegant Versace shift dresses .”

©Tim Graham Diana, Princess of Wales, arrives in Argentina. The princess wears a white sleeveless shift dress designed by fashion designer Versace and carries a black Christian Dior handbag.

“Designers continually reference her style in their collections, most recently at Jacquemus, where we’ve seen puffy tops and leotards paired with crystallized necklaces. It’s pretty amazing that the Diana effect seems to take on even more scale in the fashion sphere, whether it’s Stealth Wealth, Quiet Luxury, or Gen-Z-approved activewear, and I don’t see that slowing down anytime soon. It’s the true marker of a style legacy. @lauraweatherburn

Olivia Buckingham

©Instagram Olivia Buckingham

“Princess Diana’s style was fearless when it came to her fashion choices. Her statement looks while looking effortless embodies the word of empowerment.”

©Getty Images Princess Diana wears a backless dress with a pink skirt

“Whether she was attending a high-profile black-tie event or dressing up, both were equally influential and impactful. –@oliviabuckingham

Nathalie Salmon

©Instagram Instagram @nataliesalmon

“Princess Diana is clearly a huge inspiration to designers to this day. She’s an absolute icon.”

©Getty Images This red and pink Catherine Walker look was one of Princess Diana’s most famous outfits.

“And I think the fact that celebrities, such as Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski, continue to look to Diana as a point of inspiration, proves her longevity. It also speaks to what a fashion muse she was and why we remembers her so well today.” – @nataliesalmon