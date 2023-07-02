



HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) The West Indies failed to qualify for the Cricket World Cup for the first time in their history after losing to Scotland in the Super Six stage on Saturday. The West Indies had already played in every one-day international World Cup since the inaugural edition in 1975, which they won before retaining the title in 1979, but will no longer take part in the tournament which begins in India in October. The Caribbean side needed to beat Scotland to remain in contention but lost by seven points to Harare Sports Club in their third defeat of the tournament after also losing to Zimbabwe and the Netherlands. Injured Australian spinner Nathan Lyon stunned cricket as he beat against England in the Ashes’ second Test at Lords. A masterclass of pace bowling put Australia on course to go 2-0 up in the Ashes after an England side chasing 371 runs to win were reduced to 114-4 in the second Test at Lords. Australiah carved out a solid 221-point lead against England before drizzle ended day three of the Ashes’ second Test at Lords prematurely. Australian spinner Nathan Lyon will miss the rest of the Ashes’ second Test against England at Lords after spraining his right calf. The disastrous performances have raised alarm bells in the Caribbean and continue the decline of teams in the game’s shorter format after failing to make it out of the group stage at last year’s T20 World Cup in Australia, a tournament he won twice after defeats against Scotland, then Ireland. This one definitely hurts like the last one, said West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder. We haven’t played well enough in recent days. There has been too much fluctuation between good and bad games. He explained what the team needs to do next. It’s not a silver bullet, Holder said. We need to get back to development in the next few years and hopefully see the fruits of this process. West Indies were knocked out for 181 in 43.5 overs on Saturday from a stick-friendly wicket, with pacer Brandon McMullen the bowlers’ choice for Scotland after taking three wickets for 32 runs. Chris Sole, Mark Watt and Chris Greaves each took a pair of wickets. Only Holder (45) and Romario Shepherd (36) looked comfortable against the Scottish attack. In the pursuit, Scotland were led by half-century fly-half Matthew Crosss. The wicket-striker hit seven bounds on 107 for his unbeaten 74 while player of the match McMullen backed up with 69 in a comfortable pursuit for Scotland, which ended 185-3 in 43, 3 overs. I think we’ve shown we can compete at this level,” Scotland coach Doug Watson said. We realize that we have to face the best teams to compete. Two teams qualify for the Cricket World Cup from the tournament. Sri Lanka are the favorites with Zimbabwe, Scotland and the Netherlands the other contenders. ___ PA Cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket And https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

