Update your eyewear with fashion trends





Thanks to vision, we receive more than 85% of the sensory information necessary for the development of general human abilities. However, many people take three months or more to see an eye doctor after being diagnosed with vision problems. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 703 million people worldwide suffer from refractive errors, accounting for 43% of the causes of visual impairment. “Even if you think you have perfect vision, an eye exam may be one of the best strategies you can take to protect your overall health and well-being. Even if there is no harm to frames or lenses that impair vision and there has not been a change in prescription over the years, it is important to have an annual eye exam as only specialists can determine the best recommendation for the patients. Dr Jenny Carrillo Optometrist of Opticus Vision. So if it’s time to replace your lenses and you want a change that will not only improve your vision health but also make you look fashionable, you better pay attention to the following information and that Choose the trend that suits you best. , This season of the year, street style is a big trend and sunglasses are no exception. In apparel and accessories, the Y2K trend, or better known as 2000s fashion, is back in full swing, with cycling eyewear, gradient lenses and rectangular frames returning. However, learn more about the five most popular trends: Green rings: This year, the color green and the frames of eyeglasses and sunglasses will be painted the same color. And the thing is, a pop of color is always nice to brighten up a black outfit, unlike the Nordic influencer’s style. It’s all about personality and courage.

Glass Gradient: You think of Britney Spears and Paris Hilton when you look at these models, and everything we were used to in 2000 is back. Hailey Bieber, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber are some of the current celebrities who have chosen these models, which are also without earrings and this time they come mainly in brown tones, but the Fashionable colors, green also come in color. Sporty style: Biker and cyclist eyewear is one of those controversial trends. With a futuristic and urban look, these models are found in brands like Oakley or Ray-Ban. These are available in reflective and all-black styles.

The Wayfarer classics are back: The Ray Ban model born in 1952 is once again a hit. And the thing is, this figure is extremely attractive for different face types and what’s more, it shines with any outfit.

The Wayfarer classics are back: The Ray Ban model born in 1952 is once again a hit. And the thing is, this figure is extremely attractive for different face types and what's more, it shines with any outfit.

Rectangular Frame: Another silhouette that is also part of the Y2K era and the late 90s. These frames can be found in both sunglasses and prescription glasses: if you want to complement them with your office, try to choose glasses with a blue light treatment. The hoops are presented in their smaller versions as well as in XL formats. Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are super fans. Discover these and other trends at Opticas Vision stores or at www.opticasvision.co.cr, where you can also customize your sunglasses and optical lenses and schedule your appointment for a preventive eye exam and personalize your glasses sun as needed.

