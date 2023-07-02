USA takes gold in Snapdragon, beating Canada for men’s lacrosse world championship





The United States celebrated Saturday as the team won its 11th men’s lacrosse title. Photo credit: worldlacrosse.sport/ The United States again repeated at the Men’s World Lacrosse Championship with a 10-7 win over Canada on Saturday in front of a crowd of 15,112 at Snapdragon Stadium. The team won back-to-back gold for the first time since 2002 to conclude a tournament that drew more than 82,000 fans in 107 matches over 11 days of competition. World Lacrosse CEO Jim Scherr said, “Congratulations to USA and all participating teams on an incredibly competitive and compelling World Championship. People around the world have consumed this event at record levels, truly showing us how far the sport has come. Brennan O’Neill, the only collegiate player on the American teamscored five goals, including one in the third quarter to break a 4-4 tie, and another with just over two minutes to play to give his team a late cushion. He won the tournament MVP award with 15 goals and five assists in national team games, in which they went a perfect 7-0 record. I feel good, ONeill said. There’s nothing I’d rather be doing right now than winning gold with my boys. There are no words to describe it and I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else. Michael Sowers added two goals on Saturday, while American goalie Blaze Riorden made eight saves. The silver medal went to Canada and the bronze to the Haudenosaunee, who again frustrated Australia, winning 11-6. The Haudenosaunee have won bronze at the last three men’s championships, each time at the expense of Australia. Complete the top 10 of the tournament: Australia, Japan, England, Israel, Jamaica, Italy and Puerto Rico. Riorden as top goalie, Austin Staats of the Haudenosaunee as top forward and teammate Jacob Piseno as top defenseman joined O’Neill as tournament winners.

