Short shorts for men are here to stay, take a look at pedro pascal | vogue india





The LV range saw bare-thigh models in precise, form-fitting shorts ranging from loose, knee-length to shorter versions for more than a modest piece of skin. Shorts have been a mainstay of Pharell’s style repertoire. Long before unconventional red carpet looks became the norm, the musician broke every dress code by rocking a black Lanvin tuxedo jacket and matching shorts to the Oscars in 2014. Since then, the look has been co-opted by A $AP Rocky, whose style moves are second to none. From Raf Simons shorts for a date with Rihanna to a head-to-knee Prada with dress shoes, the ultra-stylish rapper’s exposed legs were getting more airtime than ever. But no one championed the shorts suit more than designer Thom Browne. He’s been rocking his signature uniform of shorts on his runway and on the red carpet for years. These menswear arbiters are leading the charge when it comes to formalizing and standardizing men’s shorts. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from Since. It’s not new, even if men wear shorts. From John Travolta’s micro gym shorts to dirty dance to Milo Ventimiglia’s sexy cropped shorts, wearing shorts to the gym has always been acceptable. But they are now ubiquitous on the catwalks, on the red carpet, on dates, on the streets, on the avant-garde field and among non-pharells around the world. They’re formal and smart, which makes us wonder where shorts are appropriate now. The answer? Everywhere. Read also : Finally, men’s shorts have become chic Men are having a long-legged moment in fashion today and Brad Pitt is in on it ASAP Rocky sets the bar for modern menswear in a leather skirt

