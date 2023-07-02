Best of both worlds: Gunpowder and Lead Clothing Boutique offers something for everyone – Salisbury Post





The best of both worlds: Gunpowder and Lead Clothing Boutique offers something for everyone Posted at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, 2023 SALISBURY If a clothing store can offer a wide variety of things that men and women would buy, then it makes it possible for any type of person to stop in and check out what they have. From their name and logo to the things they sell, Gunpowder and Lead Clothing Boutique in downtown Salisbury aims to satisfy as many people as possible. Owner Katie Parnell says Gunpowder and Lead started at the same Lexington salon where she got her hair done. Parnell had previously talked about opening a boutique when the salon owner mentioned the space she had. “And it went from there,” Parnell said. About a year later Parnell found a larger location on South Main Street in downtown Salisbury. They had to complete some renovations, but it wasn’t as bad a problem as it could have been. “We hadn’t planned to open this early, but the renovation went faster than expected,” Parnell said. The name Gunpowder and Lead comes from a song by Miranda Lambert. The logo was designed to have both feminine and masculine imagery with flowers and guns on display. “I wanted it to be girly, but I also wanted to attract men. So if you put gunpowder and guns on it, it catches the men. They not only sell men’s and women’s clothing, but also hot sauces, spices, beard oils, teas, jewelry and also offer “sip and shops” for customers. Parnell isn’t the only one trying to prepare the store. His three children help him as Gunpowder and Lead make a name for themselves. It’s that kind of mentality that Parnell wants to instill in her children as they continue to work with her. “I did it mainly because I want my children to help me and learn how the world works with money. You have to work, money doesn’t grow on trees. I have a 17-year-old boy , a 13-year-old and a 5-year-old and they’re all playing roles, they’re all playing their roles,” Parnell said. “I was a stay-at-home mom for years before I did this, so my kids are definitely involved .” Parnell says the community has been very welcoming to her and her business. She is already a member of the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce and appreciates the feedback she has received. ” It was wonderful ! Everyone is super nice. I was open for the Juneteenth Festival and the Pride Festival. Just a lot of people!” Even though Gunpowder and Lead had a grand opening ceremony last Thursday, the grand opening has yet to take place. “We’re just sorting things out, we’re still doing stuff in the store, we’re still waiting for new inventory.” Looking to the future, Parnell would like to keep Gunpowder and Lead within the family. Parnell has a mobile shop which they take to events and festivals which helps to raise awareness of their store. With all the buzz she’s dealing with now, Parnell is already thinking of somewhere else since the rest of her family lives at the beach. “Who knows? There might be a second location on the coast,” Parnell said.

