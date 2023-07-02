If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Coming soon: Independence Day. Earlier: penny loafers tastefully reinvented by John Lobb, maritime shawl-collar cardigans by Polo Ralph Lauren and vintage-inspired pure silk aloha shirts via Valentino. And if that failed to thrill your taste buds, this week you’ll see Drake’s Italian linen popovers and faux raffia Gucci loafers. As you were.