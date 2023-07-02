If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.
Coming soon: Independence Day. Earlier: penny loafers tastefully reinvented by John Lobb, maritime shawl-collar cardigans by Polo Ralph Lauren and vintage-inspired pure silk aloha shirts via Valentino. And if that failed to thrill your taste buds, this week you’ll see Drake’s Italian linen popovers and faux raffia Gucci loafers. As you were.
-
John Lobb Suede Loafers
John Lobb adapted the penny loafer for our cashless gift by removing its pennykeeper detail, leaving a wavy, sewn panel in its place. Soft suede completes its laid-back look and lends itself to being worn with white jeans or drawstring shorts all season long.
-
Men’s Kule Pickleball Socks
Signal your allegiance in the escalating conflict between tennis and pickleball with these Kule socks that take the side of the latter. Alternatively, tennis fans can use them as a disguise to infiltrate their court-stealing enemies.
Buy now on Kule: $30
-
Valentino Garavani x Sun Surf Pineapple Print Oversized Silk Camp Shirt
Sun Surf, a Japanese brand specializing in painstaking recreations of 1930s-1950s Aloha shirts, has teamed up with Valentino to create an oversized camp shirt in a large-scale pineapple print. The luxury touch is its fabric composition, which is 100% silk rather than traditional rayon.
-
Stoffa Sweatshirt Jacket
Stòffa’s pieces have always been laid-back, but a new nine-piece ‘practicewear’ collection takes things in an even more laid-back direction. An example is this long-sleeved polo shirt in light-weight Turkish cotton that has been double-twisted to create a breathable yet durable honeycomb structure.
-
Rough. Seagull embroidered cotton shirt
We don’t want to see seagulls near our paper plates of pizza and fries this summer. But we’re okay with their presence on this playful embroidered shirt from Rough.
-
Isaia Men’s Cotton Plaid Shirt
Summer suits tend to be restrained in neutral, cool colors. Complete the blank canvas with this cotton check dress shirt from Isaia, whose classic collar can be complemented with a knit tie or left open to the second button.
-
Connolly Unkai Tamago Kowari Yellow
Is there a dignified way to fan yourself in public? The answer is yes, as long as you are equipped with this bamboo number made for Connolly using Japanese fan-making traditions that date back to the Edo period.
Buy now on Connolly: $173
-
Tom Ford Mens Cable Knit Alpaca Crewneck Sweater
This Tom Ford crew neck features an extra chunky cable knit but should be light and airy thanks to its fine alpaca wool fabric. Very Chris Hemsworth in Knives Out – if Knives Out was directed by Tom Ford.
-
Ferragamo Gerald brown leather boots
An interior zipper provides easy access to these almond toe Ferragamo boots. And perhaps most importantly, it maintains the sleek look of its streamlined leather upper and razor-sharp topline.
-
PML Linen Shorts Green
Just because shorts rate high on the casual scale doesn’t mean they can’t take advantage of the thin bindings that set dress pants apart. PML doesn’t discriminate and designed these herringbone linen shorts with proper side adjusters, bartacks and a coin pocket.
-
Polo Ralph Lauren Nautical Shawl Collar Cotton Cardigan
If The Big Lebowski was set in early ’90s Cape Cod rather than early ’90s Los Angeles, one would imagine The Dude dwelling in this cotton shawl-collar cardigan by Polo Ralph Lauren marked with nautical motifs. including anchors, sailboats and ship wheels. Naturally, he would be looking for Dark ‘N’ Stormys rather than White Russians.
Shop now on Ralph Lauren: $498
-
Corneliani virgin wool single-breasted suit
This shawl-collared Corneliani suit is close to being a tuxedo, but never quite crosses the threshold. Although trimmed in a contrasting fabric, its shawl collar is crafted from the same virgin wool as the body, making it your most formal choice for a cocktail party occasion, or dressier for a black tie affair. .
-
Brooks Brothers Oxford cotton button down collar, fun stripe sports shirt
Proving that Brooks Brothers can still have fun with one of its signature items, this new take on the manufacturer’s multicolored “fun shirt” is differentiated by a set of contrasting horizontally striped fabrics. The colors shown are blue, pink, green and yellow, i.e. the primary colors of the preparation.
-
Baracuta Premium G9 Harrington Suede
Baracuta’s top-of-the-line G9 has all the hallmarks of the original – raglan sleeves, umbrella back yoke, Fraser tartan lining, and more. – with one crucial difference. This version is made of suede goatskin, making the classic blue collar a real luxury item.
-
Sunray Sportswear Collection 88 Olowalu T-Shirt Heather Gray Heather
If you’re in need of a t-shirt refresh this summer, you could do worse than stock up on Sunray’s Collection 88 Olowalu model. Designed in Cornwall, named after a town in Maui and knitted in Japan on vintage machines, this globally designed t-shirt manages to capture the essence and allure of mid-century American sportswear .
-
Drake’s Green Linen Mao Collar Popover Shirt
As romantic as the idea may be, the full caftan is a bold choice. As an in-between measure, consider this stand-up collar popover from Drake’s, which is cut from lightweight Italian linen and features two buttoned chest pockets with mother-of-pearl buttons.
Buy now on Drake’s: $295
-
Dries Van Noten slim fit merino wool polo shirt
Of course, this fitted polo shirt from Dries Van Noten might not look like anything special at a glance. But we’re here for its fabric, which is pure merino wool that will drape beautifully, regulate temperature, and stay soft enough to wear directly against the skin.
-
Nick Fouquet Gardin quartz-charm felt fedora hat
You often hear about the right accessory adding “10% extra”. But in the case of this Nick Fouquet fedora trimmed with string and completed with a match and a quartz charm, it’s more like 30%.
Buy Now on Matches: $1,220
-
Dunhill Performance Silk 1/4 Zip
There’s a subtle element of luxury in this Dunhill quarter zip which is made from a cooling technical fabric made from 36% silk. Succession may have come and gone, but stealth wealth remains.
Buy now on Dunhill: $675
-
Gucci Horsebit loafers Faux raffia and leather
A synthetic version of raffia, a fabric traditionally made by weaving palm leaves together, has been used to craft this leather-trimmed version of Gucci’s iconic horsebit loafer. Add drawstring linen pants, a linen blazer, a Panama hat and a Piña Colada to complete the picture.
Buy Now On Matches: $950
-
Found Multicolor Floral Camp Shirt
Found’s Camp floral shirt features a charming pattern that looks like it was drawn by illustrator Madeline Ludwig Bemelmans. On a more practical note, it’s cut from rayon, ensuring a heat-friendly weight and a silky feel.
Buy now on FRWD: $146
-
3Sixteen Indigo Stone Wash Denim Trucker
A denim trucker made from raw, stiff denim may be the last thing you want to wear in the July heat. But this 3Sixteen take on light, washed-out Japanese denim is a midsummer night’s dream.
-
P. Johnson Blue Gingham Shirt Jacket
There was a summer not too long ago when apparently every man had the same blue gingham shirt. And this summer, you can be among the few to own this visually similar yet quite distinct shirt jacket from P. Johnson, which is cut from linen and features a total of five external and internal pockets.