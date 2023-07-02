There are over 5,000 long summer dresses for sale on Amazon





With longer days and warmer nights, there’s no denying that summer is the best time to find a reason to get outside and get dressed up. My secret weapon to make sure I always dress appropriately, no matter what I do? A long dress. You just can’t go wrong with the comfortable throw-and-go style, and luckily Amazon has cut down tons of perfect maxis for summer before Prime Day.

These clothing deals are both a blessing and a curse with so many options to choose from (over 5,000, to be exact)), finding your ideal dress can quickly become overwhelming. As a shopping editor, I kinda know what’s worth buying and what’s not, so I sorted through the offers and found the five best options that I add to my cart as soon as possible.



Amazon Maxi Dresses on Sale





Strapless Zesica long dress with lace trim Amazon







This Zesica dress which falls somewhere between a cottagecore and bohemian aesthetic is one of my favorite cuts. The strapless design highlights your cleavage and highlights your shoulders, while the tiered A-line bottom creates a whimsical look with delicate lace detailing. I prefer the white option, which is part of the celeb-loved summer trend, but you can also buy the dress in bright, bold shades.



Zesica Crossover Neckline Long A-line Dress Amazon







This next pick is also from Zesica. (What can I say? The brand knows how to make long dresses.) However, this backless choice is a bit sexier with a center triangle cutout and a completely open back. The cinched waist is a flattering detail, while the tiered bottom adds effortless swing and movement. Grab it in 26 colors and prints for $48 right now.



Anrabess Casual Loose Summer Dress Amazon







Sometimes all you need is a simple all-purpose piece. If this sounds like you, then you’ll want to consider this Anrabess summer dress. The dress is easy to wear, imitating a t-shirt-like material, a scoop neckline and a relaxed fit. But just because it’s laid back doesn’t mean it’s not exciting. Look closely and you’ll see a high slit on the leg that shows some skin. Plus, he’s got pockets, and that’s still a win.



Prettygarden Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress Amazon







Everyone needs at least one sleeveless dress like this light Prettygarden style in their closet. With the robe’s vibrant colorways and universally complementary fit, it’s easy to dress up and down. Pair the dress with wedge sandals for a picnic-ready look, or throw it over your bathing suit for the most beautiful coverage. And don’t worry about the straps being too long or too short for your frame, they are adjustable.



Prettygarden Smocked Summer Dress Amazon







Last but not least is this smock, camisole-inspired dress. Made from a super soft polyester fabric that will keep you cool all summer long, it has a stretchy bodice and flared skirt that will accentuate your figure. Plus, it’s available in a huge range of summer-perfect colors like yellow, light blue and pink, so there’s something for everyone.

