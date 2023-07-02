Connect with us

Katie Holmes and other celebrities continue to wear long dresses Buy 11 on sale July 4 from $35

 


Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commissions or revenue on certain articles via the links below.

These cute picks from Amazon, Madewell, J.Crew and more are all under $100

Getty Images / The Direct Image

Leggy mini dresses are fun for date nights and bachelorette parties, but no style is more a staple on your summer dress list than a flowy maxi. Celebrities are proving how far long dresses can take you wear them everywhere boats to backyards this season and we’ve found 11 on sale right now.

With long silhouettes and light cuts, long dresses are comfortable choices that simplify preparation. Just slip on a maxi dress, slip on some sandals or sneakers, and you’re ready to go, whether you’re going to brunch, running errands, or enjoying a vacation. Thanks to major markdowns at Amazon, Madewell, J.Crew and Zappos, you can now refresh your range of maxi dresses for less. Shop 11 maxi dresses on sale under $100 below.

Maxi Dresses on Sale

Countless stars wear long dresses with sandals for city walks and heels for more chic occasions. Katie Holmes recently stepped out in a long floral dress and purple platform sandals in New York while Paris Hilton donned an eye-catching lavender pleated maxi on a boat in France. And just like that co stars Sarah Jessica Parker And Christine Davis the two opted for long dresses while promoting season two of the show, with the former sporting a black and white long-sleeved version and the latter sporting a choice of fashionable green puff sleeves.

Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer LopezAnd Taylor Swift have also been spotted in maxi dresses recently while arranging flowers, shopping and hitting the studio to ensure the tried-and-true silhouette still reigns supreme. Whether you prefer sleeveless or strapless dresses, solid colors or patterns, there’s a maxi dress on sale for you right now.

Try that ruffled long dress On the waist: With spaghetti straps and a breathable fit, this dress will keep you cool even in the heat. Choose between 25 colors in this best-selling style, for $35 at Amazon.

Anrabess asymmetrical ruffled long dress

<p>Amazon</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/nu6G0LApjDaEGSEIcbHw8g–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/1bd420d8eb3a42080c53895 7bf94bce5″/><noscript><img alt=Amazon

” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/nu6G0LApjDaEGSEIcbHw8g–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/1bd420d8eb3a42080c53895 7bf94bce5″ class=”caas -img”/>

$57

$35

Pockets are always a bonus, and we’ve found several long dresses with pockets on sale. This strapless dresswhich is marked down to $40, has racked up over 4,600 five-star ratings from shoppers who call it stretchy and comfortable yet still super flattering, while this more casual maxi tank top got nearly 14,000 perfect reviews from buyers. Critics rave about its lightness and comfort, calling it a must-have summer dress. Wear it for any occasion, even over a bathing suit at the beach.

Anrabess Maxi Loose Slit Dress With Pockets

<p>Amazon</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/hnkdQiFv1Juuqucm3vjv_g–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/c28363bea0fe94a2b012c369 a191b4dd”/><noscript><img alt=Amazon

” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/hnkdQiFv1Juuqucm3vjv_g–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/c28363bea0fe94a2b012c369 a191b4dd” class=”caas -img”/>

$53

$37

Hop on the Barbiecore bandwagon with this pink off the shoulder maxi dress its over 50 percent off. Accessorize it with strappy heels and gold jewelry for summer weddings where you’ll be the best dressed guest or keep it casual with flip flops on a carefree getaway.

Steve Madden Long Dress Guava Juice

<p>Zappos</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/NzKG5luG_tcorf7iSNH5Og–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/7917f08af8313f3d66f6472c 9c40a72c”/><noscript><img alt=Zappos

” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/NzKG5luG_tcorf7iSNH5Og–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/7917f08af8313f3d66f6472c 9c40a72c” class=”caas -img”/>

$109

$44

Madewell currently has several lovely maxi dresses on sale, like this one tiered option in white and sea foam green, or this classic long white dress with eyelet embellishments, a feminine detail celebrities like Jennifer Aniston And Kate Middleton service.

Madewell Eyelet Embroidered Cami Maxi Dress

<p>Do good</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/ZaOKYHI1SLlo7o_F5Qy9Sw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/f4fd9d01e9419a9908e873c 7427f2932″/><noscript><img alt=Do good

” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/ZaOKYHI1SLlo7o_F5Qy9Sw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/f4fd9d01e9419a9908e873c 7427f2932″ class=”caas -img”/>

$138

$63

Keep things easy this summer with long dresses in all styles. Take advantage of deep discounts this weekend and stock up on options you’ll be wearing repeatedly this season while they’re on sale at Amazon, Madewell, J.Crew and Zappos.

Long black buttoned dress BTFBM

<p>Amazon</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/gaQQWVlpAnprn0NqUuLRtg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/f7cfa64df2d1a5cb8b1fc76 9f6bff4f4″/><noscript><img alt=Amazon

” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/gaQQWVlpAnprn0NqUuLRtg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/f7cfa64df2d1a5cb8b1fc76 9f6bff4f4″ class=”caas -img”/>

$48

$35

Grace Karin long strapless dress with pockets

<p>Amazon</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/acoQ4OcbW2QaAYtTnH3OzA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/8be3cedc1d74fc538b1c89 2bfc28f021″/><noscript><img alt=Amazon

” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/acoQ4OcbW2QaAYtTnH3OzA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/8be3cedc1d74fc538b1c89 2bfc28f021″ class=”caas -img”/>

$44

$40

Prettygarden Ruffle Maxi Dress

<p>Amazon</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/lvgP6kZXdPMx800klcgSaA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/f434c0919c64f1c19271 8b33b5255ef0″/><noscript><img alt=Amazon

” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/lvgP6kZXdPMx800klcgSaA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/f434c0919c64f1c19271 8b33b5255ef0″ class=”caas -img”/>

$56

$43

Zesica black ruffled maxi dress with spaghetti straps

<p>Amazon</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Nr2Ll6ONeShhiQ4c5Od0VA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/4074effa82104ec65589151ff3 811423″/><noscript><img alt=Amazon

” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Nr2Ll6ONeShhiQ4c5Od0VA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/4074effa82104ec65589151ff3 811423″ class=”caas -img”/>

$58

$47

Steve Madden Jules – Cut Out Maxi Dress

<p>Zappos</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Z8YOoLdUnb05D31zTsQdpg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/dddbfa91f466c1f7b3360d fc244edb7a”/><noscript><img alt=Zappos

” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/Z8YOoLdUnb05D31zTsQdpg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/dddbfa91f466c1f7b3360d fc244edb7a” class=”caas -img”/>

$119

$48

Madewell Sidonie poplin maxi dress

<p>Do good</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/MxHHJwqreUUemKHTdM1YNA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/bcb9e3773a161cec7b44294b 08e66b4c”/><noscript><img alt=Do good

” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/MxHHJwqreUUemKHTdM1YNA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/bcb9e3773a161cec7b44294b 08e66b4c” class=”caas -img”/>

$80

$56

J.Crew Purple Cashmere Ruffled Cotton Voile Shift Dress

<p>jcrew</p> <p>” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/1e_dZcAc6VG_26rkLUvScQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/c97f758efcf8e61fffad72f341 9280a5″/><noscript><img alt=jcrew

” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/1e_dZcAc6VG_26rkLUvScQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/people_218/c97f758efcf8e61fffad72f341 9280a5″ class=”caas -img”/>

$138

$90

