Fashion
Katie Holmes and other celebrities continue to wear long dresses Buy 11 on sale July 4 from $35
These cute picks from Amazon, Madewell, J.Crew and more are all under $100
Leggy mini dresses are fun for date nights and bachelorette parties, but no style is more a staple on your summer dress list than a flowy maxi. Celebrities are proving how far long dresses can take you wear them everywhere boats to backyards this season and we’ve found 11 on sale right now.
With long silhouettes and light cuts, long dresses are comfortable choices that simplify preparation. Just slip on a maxi dress, slip on some sandals or sneakers, and you’re ready to go, whether you’re going to brunch, running errands, or enjoying a vacation. Thanks to major markdowns at Amazon, Madewell, J.Crew and Zappos, you can now refresh your range of maxi dresses for less. Shop 11 maxi dresses on sale under $100 below.
Maxi Dresses on Sale
-
Long black buttoned dress BTFBM$34.99 with coupon (origin $47.99); amazon.com
-
Anrabess asymmetrical ruffled long dress$34.84 (original $59.99); amazon.com
-
Anrabess Maxi Loose Slit Dress With Pockets$36.99 (original $52.99); amazon.com
-
Grace Karin long strapless dress with pockets$39.59 (original $43.99); amazon.com
-
Prettygarden Ruffle Maxi Dress$42.73 with coupon (origin $55.98); amazon.com
-
Steve Madden Long Dress Guava Juice$43.58 (origin $109); zappos.com
-
Zesica black ruffled maxi dress with spaghetti straps$46.99 (original $57.99); amazon.com
-
Steve Madden Jules – Cut Out Maxi Dress$47.58 (origin $119); zappos.com
-
Madewell Sidonie poplin maxi dress$55.99 with code HOTDEAL (original $79.99); madewell.com
-
Madewell Eyelet Embroidered Cami Maxi Dress$62.99 with code HOTDEAL (origin $138); madewell.com
-
J.Crew Purple Cashmere Ruffled Cotton Voile Shift Dress$89.50 (origin $138); jcrew.com
Countless stars wear long dresses with sandals for city walks and heels for more chic occasions. Katie Holmes recently stepped out in a long floral dress and purple platform sandals in New York while Paris Hilton donned an eye-catching lavender pleated maxi on a boat in France. And just like that co stars Sarah Jessica Parker And Christine Davis the two opted for long dresses while promoting season two of the show, with the former sporting a black and white long-sleeved version and the latter sporting a choice of fashionable green puff sleeves.
Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer LopezAnd Taylor Swift have also been spotted in maxi dresses recently while arranging flowers, shopping and hitting the studio to ensure the tried-and-true silhouette still reigns supreme. Whether you prefer sleeveless or strapless dresses, solid colors or patterns, there’s a maxi dress on sale for you right now.
Try that ruffled long dress On the waist: With spaghetti straps and a breathable fit, this dress will keep you cool even in the heat. Choose between 25 colors in this best-selling style, for $35 at Amazon.
Anrabess asymmetrical ruffled long dress
$57
$35
Pockets are always a bonus, and we’ve found several long dresses with pockets on sale. This strapless dresswhich is marked down to $40, has racked up over 4,600 five-star ratings from shoppers who call it stretchy and comfortable yet still super flattering, while this more casual maxi tank top got nearly 14,000 perfect reviews from buyers. Critics rave about its lightness and comfort, calling it a must-have summer dress. Wear it for any occasion, even over a bathing suit at the beach.
Anrabess Maxi Loose Slit Dress With Pockets
$53
$37
Hop on the Barbiecore bandwagon with this pink off the shoulder maxi dress its over 50 percent off. Accessorize it with strappy heels and gold jewelry for summer weddings where you’ll be the best dressed guest or keep it casual with flip flops on a carefree getaway.
Steve Madden Long Dress Guava Juice
$109
$44
Madewell currently has several lovely maxi dresses on sale, like this one tiered option in white and sea foam green, or this classic long white dress with eyelet embellishments, a feminine detail celebrities like Jennifer Aniston And Kate Middleton service.
Madewell Eyelet Embroidered Cami Maxi Dress
$138
$63
Keep things easy this summer with long dresses in all styles. Take advantage of deep discounts this weekend and stock up on options you’ll be wearing repeatedly this season while they’re on sale at Amazon, Madewell, J.Crew and Zappos.
