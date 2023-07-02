Cocktail Dress Code: The Definitive Guide to GLAMOR





Similarly, linen, our summer staple, will look too casual for cocktails. Corduroy or linen twill will also be too daytime for after-dark events, so choose satin, silk or chiffon – or anything with sequins, beading or ruffles. The summer cocktail dress code will be lighter than the winter cocktail code where velvet should also be on your radar. But rather than discount an item, see if you can find it in a fancy fabric instead. Thus, shorts do not need to be entered in the no pile for cocktail attire. Instead, choose a tailored pair in silk or satin – rather than the ones you drag around for weekend training in the gym, coffee shop and couch. Silk cargo pants or fitted track bottoms could also look flamboyant and totally unexpected in satin. If you can accessorize your cocktail outfit with a smaller bag, that would be the finishing touch. Even if you’ve come straight from work, nothing spoils your mood more than bringing an oversized tote bag (with laptop) to a cocktail party. In the morning, put a smaller bag in your tote, then check your day bag at the locker room when you arrive. What shoes to wear for a cocktail dress code? It all depends on your outfit and personal style, but you can go for anything from towering platforms to full flats. You’d be advised to avoid anything too daytime or casual, so Doc Martens, Crocs, Birkenstocks or trainers (even this summer’s cult Adidas Samba) should stay at home. Instead, a fancy flat, covered in diamonds, a jeweled buckle or a super shiny color would look luscious. If heels are your thing, again think fancy and maybe look for brocade fabric, printed designs or a sculptural heel. Metallic shoes are always perfect for a cocktail dress code, as is a metallic bag (for a cool styling tip, alternate your metals, so maybe wear silver shoes and wear a gold bag, or vice versa) ASOS DESIGN Lake Bow wide fit pointed ballet flats in lilac Sandals with stiletto heel and leather straps Amina Muaddi Gilda crystal-embellished patent-leather mules Where to buy an outfit for a cocktail dress code The main street will be full of fun and whimsical dresses (and skirts, tops and pants) that adhere to the cocktail dress code, but if you’re on a designer budget, Net to wear is a one stop shop for all things cocktail. If you are even vaguely consider dressing more sustainablyinstead of buying something to wear once, look at the rental options of my wardrobe, Hooray, Clone And By rotation First of all. And if you end up buying something new, definitely consider renting it out afterwards, so someone else can enjoy your impeccable take on the cocktail dress code. For more from Glamor UK Fashion Director Alex Fullerton, follow her on Instagram @alexandrafullerton 39 Best Wedding Guest Dresses We’re Bookmarking for the 2023 Nuptials

