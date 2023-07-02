Little Black Dress Exhibition Adds Fashion Jewelry





Even the perfect little black dress sometimes needs a little bling. That is why Beyond the little black dress, an exhibition running until October 29 at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh, showcases an assortment of jewelery alongside more than 60 versions of the wardrobe classic. Most gemstones are costume jewelry, a term referring to inexpensive creations made of common metals and stones or imitation gemstones, and have been created for fashion houses such as Balenciaga, Balmain, Chanel, Dior and Schiaparelli. The show traces the fashion world’s adoption of costume jewelry from the late 1920s to today and offers insight into the jewelers’ take on the little black dress as an elegant backdrop for their often whimsical designs. .

It opens with a long-sleeved silk crepe day dress by Gabrielle Coco Chanel from 1926, the year we’ve somehow mythologized in fashion history as the birth of the little black dress. and also this kind of popularization of costume jewelry, said Georgina Ripley. , 37 years old, chief exhibition curator.

I thought there was something to explore in there, about that little black dress that she’s now synonymous with being that canvas for those accessories, Ms Ripley said, although concerns about possible damage prompted curators to place the jewelry in display cases rather than on clothing. One of the most important jewels in the exhibition is a long necklace in sterling silver and pale yellow rock crystal that the Parisian jewelry house Luks made for Chanel. Carys Wilkins, 33, who curated the jewelry selections, said the piece dates just a few years after Chanel opened its first costume jewelry counter, in 1924. The designer was really credited for raising the status of costume jewelry, she said, and really bringing it into the mainstream of the couture industry.

The necklace belongs to William Wain, 66, a jewelery dealer in Northern Ireland who loaned several pieces for the show. A brooch made by French jewelry designer Jean Schlumberger for Elsa Schiaparellis Circus collection from the fall of 1937 depicts a gilt bronze bear with a nose ring set in glass and four simulated pearls. Another is an unsigned brooch in the shape of a rooster, attributed to either Schlumberger or Jean Clément (both worked for Madame Schiaparelli). It is made of red and green enamel, simulated pearls, glass and gold-tone metal. Much of the couture and early jewelry was unsigned, Mr. Wain said. So, we rely on documentation: photographs from old magazines and from different sources. Such images helped Mr. Wain determine the provenance of a clip with three bakelite tassels and gold metal leaves, also in the exhibit. “I was researching old magazines and found a photographic illustration of this being worn on the cuff of a piece of clothing,” he said. Two of them. One on each cuff, which is an extremely stylish way to wear them. Then I also found, in an old Vogue, a two-page hand-drawn illustration of accessories, and there was the tassel, described as a Schiaparelli clip, for sale at Saks Fifth Avenue. The museum said Clement created it for the designers’ fall 1938 Pagan collection.

