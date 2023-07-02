Nicole Kidman wore an ultra risque backless dress that will stop you in your tracks





Is there something Nicole Kidman can not do? Not only is she a critically acclaimed actress, but she also knows how to alter a surprise wardrobe change while keeping all eyes on her. Fans already know the the star likes to experiment fashion, and her appearance at the 2017 Oscars (where she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in ) was no exception. Walk the red carpet with her hubby Keith UrbanNicole turned heads when she arrived in a bespoke dress designed by Armani Priv. The sleeveless dress was unique, featuring a high neckline and a full-length symmetrical floral pattern. The design also had jewels and sequins embroidered all over it, making her sparkle as she posed for the cameras. But what really caused a stir on the red carpet was the backless detailing of Nicole’s ensemble, with strategic strings forming a criss-cross pattern across her shoulder blades. It gave the stylish outfit a bit of sexiness and boosted its overall look for the major event. Valerie Macon//Getty Images Jeff Kravitz//Getty Images True to the drama of her Oscar moment, the alum added sparkling accents to the awards show look. For jewelry, Nicole wore diamond bracelets and ruby-embellished earrings. She put on a pair of neutral-colored heels to match the hue of her dress. The Australian native also styled her blonde hair in a low bun with a piece framing her face. For makeup, she chose to go classic with black eyeliner and red lipstick. Although Nicole was stunned on Hollywood’s Biggest Night, it didn’t exactly go to plan. After walking the red carpet, fans noticed that the straps of Nicole’s dress had disappeared during the ceremony, leaving her with a surprise halter neckline. While it’s unclear whether it was a wardrobe malfunction or a fun part of the dress, the actress didn’t change her outfit for the rest of the night. Now, if she ever had a two-in-one fashion moment in the future, we wouldn’t mind seeing it at all. Editorial Assistant As an entertainment and news editorial assistant for Good Housekeeping, Adrianna (her) writes about everything TV, movies, music and pop culture. She graduated from Yeshiva University with a BA in Journalism and a minor in Business Management. She covers shows like The recruit, 9-1-1 And Grey’s Anatomyalthough when she’s not watching the latest show on Netflix, she’s taking up martial arts or drinking way too much coffee.

