Paris Real Girlfriends and Tour Guide Anya Firestone on the Art of Drinking





On a recent morning at the Louvre, Anya Firestone handed out bottles of Evian. Because the art of drinking starts with hydration, she says. Ms Firestone, 34, a museum guide and arts integration strategist, wore rhinestone earrings in the shape of olive martinis, pink Manolo Blahniks, Charlotte Olympia’s Mini Bar clutch and a Marni print dress. effigy of Venus. She escorted her client Matt Stanley and her Parisian date, 30-year-old Salom Bes, past long lines at museum entrances and onto the Code of Hammurabi. The set of ancient Babylonian laws included an eye for an eye, she explained, and it also dealt with liquor issues, such as watered down wine and peoples’ right to beer, as she said with concision. Pretty impressive! said Mr. Stanley, executive director of a memory care community near Austin, Texas. Mr Stanley, 43, had hired Ms Firestone to design a two-day booze tour.

You will see that drinking and art have had the same upbringing and have gone in the same direction from a religious context with prayers and libations to decadence and debauchery, said Ms Firestone, who calls her visits custom neck-laps, one piece on the seam.

Last fall, Ms. Firestone starred in The Real Girlfriends of Paris, a Bravo reality show that followed six American women in their 20s and 30s as they navigate work, life and love. She said the opportunity to put her business, called Firestone Housein public view was the main reason she did the show. But Ms Firestone had also loved the idea of ​​elevating the often despised TV genre with art and culture. (Not to mention a few Yiddish puns and witticisms.) By the way, she said, I don’t describe myself as American. i say i am New Yorker. Ms. Firestone grew up in the Hells Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan; his parents were actors. She first moved to Paris in 2010 after her studies at George Washington University, for an artist residency, during which she wrote poetry and sculpted oversized macaroons. (People thought they were colorful burgers, she said, explaining that the confection hadn’t caught on yet.)

She worked briefly as an au pair, channeling Mary Poppins and Maria von Trapp, she said. But Ms. Firestone compared her current plot to TV shows Emily in Paris Love her chutzpah, minus her bucket hats, she said of the protagonist and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. After a Masters in French Cultural Studies from the Columbia Global Center in Paris, she spent a few years traveling between New York and Paris, offering personalized tours and writing about the intersections of art and brands for Highsnobiety. The Maison Firestone, which also designs themed events with luxury brands, stems from this interest in art as a brand, she said.

At Winged Victory of Samothrace, a white marble statue from Hellenistic Greece, better known as Nik, for example, Ms. Firestone noted that the figures’ wings inspired the Swoosh logo of sports empires. Ms Firestone’s clients only found her by word of mouth, but now around half of them, including Mr Stanley, come to see her via the Bravo show and instagram. The majority visit France from the United States; the cost of a tour starts at $2,400 for one or two people for a day.

Her angle is to take the art off the wall to show its intersection with things people already enjoy and consume, Ms. Firestone said, whether it’s champagne, Schiaparelli or NFT Recent and upcoming tours have been designed for drag queensthe crypto team at a venture capital firm, little girls looking like Eloise with a fondness for dinosaurs, and a blind man.

Weaving her way through Dionysian art and decorative works, Louis XIV stemware and the occasional Bravo fan (I just want to say I loved the show!), Mrs. Firestone led Mr. Stanley and Madame Bes in the museum’s largest room, where the Mona Lisa hangs on a wall opposite The Wedding at Cana, a huge work by 16th-century artist Paolo Veronese that depicts Jesus Christ turning water into wine. You can see wine tastings all over the board, she said. After lunch at the Ritz, which was naturally accompanied by cocktails and champagne, the itinerary stopped at the Muse d’Orsay. The Louvre was an old palace, This is a former train station, Ms Firestone said. She enjoys companion tours of the two museums which she says help show how art entered modernity by breaking with the monarchy, the church and the academy and spilling over into Parisian cafes. Edgar Degas’ absinthe depicted what she called a tapped woman with a glass of the infamous green spirit on a table in front of her. Nearby was a painting by Douard Manet of the same woman (actress Ellen Andre), titled Plum Brandy. Ms Firestone urged her clients to think about the difference. She’s not that sad or freaking out here, is she? She seems OK.

Paris, she said, had by then been transformed by Napoleon III’s urban planner, Georges-Eugne Haussmann, bringing with it department stores like Le Bon March and La Samaritaine.

Mrs. Firestone and Mr. Stanley met the next day at the Samaritaine, where she had arranged a cognac tasting and some shopping in the private apartments with a stylist. Good morning. How’s it going ? said Mr. Stanley, greeting the staff. I’m not an aristocrat, I’m just a cowboy! He chose a pair of drawstring trousers from Maison Margiela. Then, in a taxi, Mrs. Firestone pointed a Prada ad with Scarlett Johansson. I think they refer that Man Ray photo of Kiki de Montparnasse, she says. We as a good brand of art ref. She Googled the picture of Man Ray on her phone and showed it to Mr Stanley, who said he felt like he’d had a masterclass. Who doesn’t love her hand held in Paris? said Mrs. Firestone.

