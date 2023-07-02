The ultimate guide to styling these classics

Men’s Zipped Hoodies

Hoodies have always been hailed as the king of athleisure and loungewear, a versatile piece that goes with anything and everything. Men’s zip-up hoodies, in particular, are considered the epitome of effortless (and cool!) casual wear, perfect for any occasion. You can close them completely for extra warmth or leave them partially open for a more casual look. They are also popular for their comfort, functionality and ability to be layered over other clothing, making them suitable for different weather conditions and personal styles.

Whether you’re lounging at home, hitting the gym, or meeting up with friends for a casual outing, zip-up hoodies are a comfortable and effortless ensemble. From sleek and minimalist to bold and assertive, zip-up hoodies (in 2023 and beyond) are the ultimate wardrobe essential for the modern man.

How should men style their zip-up hoodies?

Men can wear zip-up hoodies in different ways to create versatile and stylish outfits. For a casual and sporty look, pair your zip-up hoodie with joggers or athletic shorts, as well as sneakers and a cap. As a layering essential, you can also wear your hoodie over a plain t-shirt or collared shirt, leaving it unzipped or partially zipped up for a laid-back vibe.

Embrace streetwear style, you can pair a bold print or logo hoodie with ripped jeans and sneakers. On the other hand, for a smart-casual ensemble, you can pair your zip-up hoodie with tailored pieces like chinos or skinny pants, a button-up shirt, and dress shoes. The zip-up hoodie can also be used as a layering piece under a jacket or a coat to add warmth and dimension to your outfit. Finally, you can create a clean, modern look with a monochromatic ensemble by opting for a neutral-colored zip-up hoodie and matching bottoms.

The best brands offering zip-up hoodies for men

american eagle

American Eagle has a variety of zip-up hoodies perfect for most occasions. This zip-up hoodie features eye-catching printed details that make it the perfect choice for layering. The eye-catching shade of green also makes it a versatile (and colorful) addition to any men’s wardrobe.

GAP

The Gap Arch Logo Hoodie is simple, casual and stamped with the iconic logo, making it the perfect choice for those who want to own a classic piece. Made from a comfy and soft knit fabric, this hoodie features a drawstring for adjustable coverage. Long sleeves provide extra warmth while the front of the hoodie is finished with an applied Gap Arch logo. The silhouette is straight and relaxed, ensuring a comfortable and relaxed fit.

Adidas

When talking about hoodies or loungewear in general, Adidas is probably one of the first brands that came to mind.

The Adicolor Classics Beckenbauer Track Jacket is an iconic piece, straight from the Adidas archives, that captures classic style. Offering a slim fit, the jacket is designed to offer a sleek, tailored appearance and features a full two-way zipper, allowing for versatile styling and easy fit. The stand-up collar adds a touch of sophistication and gives it a sporty look. Additionally, the jacket is equipped with zippered side pockets, providing convenient storage options for small essentials while maintaining a clean look. What’s even more remarkable is that this product is made with a minimum of 70% recycled and renewable materials.

Onitsuka Tiger

The Onitsuka Tigers Zip Hoodie features an oversized fit and incorporates a mix of different fabrics and colors. The sporty essence is accentuated by the addition of adhesive tape on both shoulders, while the front features a kangaroo pocket. Although we are listing zip hoodies for men, this particular offering can also be worn by women as it features a unisex style.

jack jones

The coordinating Jack & Jones printed zip hoodie is an eye-catching piece. Perfect to pair with matching track pants and trainers, this printed hoodie makes for an effortlessly cool and stylish ensemble. Coming in a stylish black colour, the zip-up hoodie is made entirely from cotton and offers ultimate comfort.

polo ralph lauren

Made from a knitted version of the traditional corduroy, the Polo Ralph Laurens hoodie offers a fresh touch with added stretch for added comfort. Long sleeves feature banded cuffs, while a slit kangaroo pocket adds a practical yet stylish touch. On the left chest, you will find the iconic multicolored Pony embroidered signature, highlighting the brand’s distinctive emblem. A banded hem completes the look.

Uniqlo

Uniqlo has taken a stylish spin on hoodies, striking the perfect balance between casual and refined. For example, this classic hoodie offers exceptional functionality combined with lasting comfort, with the quick-drying, stretchy fabric providing a smooth, crisp feel that ensures ultimate comfort and ease of movement. The cool and sporty design also adds an extra touch of sophistication without being too casual. In addition, the garment has a handy zipped chest pocket for added practicality.

United Colors of Benetton

Get a casual and effortless look with this United Colors of Benetton hoodie, where the navy color adds a touch of sophistication and makes it the perfect choice for casual outings. Pair it with a simple t-shirt and skinny jeans for a stylish look perfect for an afternoon date or a Sunday brunch with friends. Crafted from cotton, this hoodie also offers exceptional comfort and breathability. It also features the brand’s logo, adding a subtle yet distinctive style element.

