Heather Jones advocates for investments in the fashion industry

San Fernando East Congressman Brian Manning with designer Lynette Atherley during Fashion Festival Week in San Fernando. – FASHION icon Heather Jones has appealed to government and the banking industry to invest in the fashion industry, many of which make a living, and which can become a stable source of income that can attract foreign currency essential foreigners. As she was honored at the launch of the fashion festival week Thursday night at the Tarodale Community Center in San Fernando, Jones told the audience, which included Congressman Brian Manning, that many people make their living from fashion industry, but fashion designers are still suffering. Bankers do not understand our business. A lot of people don’t understand the fashion business. Jones has 35 outlets worldwide and has received numerous local and international accolades, including a national Chaconia Gold award in 2009 for her contribution to fashion. I will continue to show off my designs, knock on doors, come home with the rewards, open doors and let them know we are here until the TT government realizes that fashion is a multi-million dollar industry and that we need real money to be injected into this industry behind the designers. Let’s take a page of African creators. In three years, look where they have come, she said of the rise of the African fashion industry. I always try to get people in positions of authority to understand the real business of fashion and the industry. Fashion and the fashion industry are two separate conversations and I will continue to lead the way as I continue to mentor and guide young designers. She praised the Fashion Festival Week initiative, as well as the people who conceptualized the show Roger Taylor Montano, creative director of TAYO, and Lynette Headley-Atherley, president of Fashion Entrepreneur TT (FETT) for recognizing her contribution to the industry, and said she was humbled and honored to be recognized by her peers. Thank you for acknowledging the hard work, dedication, focus, sacrifices, tears, joys, ups and downs. Jones runs a family business with his sons, Edwin and Babatunde. The latter paints her designs on white fabric to create original Heather Jones pieces. She expressed her optimism that the Fashion Festival is the birth of something big. San Fernando needs it. Introducing Jones as a fashion standard bearer, Taylor Montano said, “She started with humble beginnings and rose to international standards. If she can do it, I want to show people that it’s possible for them too. He said the festival is a platform to showcase the work of unknown designers in the hair, makeup and fashion industry. Manning also applauded the event hosts for their fashion promotion efforts, not just in San Fernando but in TT, and pledged his support. I fully support any event that allows our young fashion enthusiasts, young professionals, to have the opportunity to show what they can do and maybe use it as a springboard to do bigger and better things. . Ms. Heather Jones is, of course, a fashion ambassador, and she has really brought the TT name to the world. It was nice to see her receive her flowers while she is still alive to be appreciated.

