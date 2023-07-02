Huma Qureshi’s pastel co-ord set is the perfect monsoon fashion inspo | fashion trends





Huma Qureshi is an absolute fashionista. The actor continues to kill it like a pro with snippets from his fashion diaries on his Instagram profile on a regular basis. Whether it’s playing in casual ensembles, showing us snippets from her ethnic fashion diaries, or staying chic and minimalist in formal jumpsuits, Huma can do it all. The actor is currently awaiting the release of his next film Tarla. Based on the life of celebrity chef Tarla Dalal, Tarla features Huma in the title character. Huma is busy with promotions for the booming film. The actress is regularly sharing snippets from her promotion diaries on her Instagram profile. Huma Qureshi’s pastel co-ord set is the perfect monsoon fashion inspo (Instagram/@iamhumaq) ALSO READ: Huma Qureshi’s Silver Embellished Outfit Is The Epitome Of Glamor Huma, for the weekend promotions, kept it chic and chic in a great matching set. Keeping up with the weather, Huma debuted a new look in a white and yellow jumpsuit, and it’s the perfect outfit for the monsoon season. Huma played the muse of fashion designer house The Missy Co and picked out a matching ensemble from the designer house’s shelves. Huma dressed in a white and yellow bralette with a plunging neckline. She further paired it with a pair of matching palazzos with wide feet. In a matching shrug placed casually around her shoulders, Huma added an umbrella as a prop as she posed for the cameras. “Baarish. Is Tarla ji going to make pakodas today? Or pose with her umbrella,” Huma captioned her photos. Take a look at his photos here: Huma further accessorized her look of the day with bright, multicolored earrings from the shelves of Azotiique and gold rings from Misho Designs. In white stilettos with gold embellished heels, Huma completed her look for the day. Styled by fashion stylist Sanam Ratansi, Huma wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part and adorned with nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, contoured cheekbones and cheekbones. a shade of nude lipstick. ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tapatrisha is a content producer at Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships and fashion. …See the details

