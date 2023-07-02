Fashion
Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon Fashion Highlights So Far
For more than a decade, Kate Middleton’s annual appearances at the Wimbledon tennis championships in south-west London have provided fans with a highlight of the royal fashion calendar.
An avid fan of the sport, Kate attended her first Wimbledon as a member of the royal family just weeks after her marriage to Prince William in April 2011. The Princess has attended almost every year since and, in 2016, was rewarded for his commitment. being named Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) by Queen Elizabeth II.
As patron of the organization that hosts the championships each year, Kate made an appearance on the famous center court to present prizes to the winning players.
Since the 2017 tournament, the princess has worn a special accessory with each of her Wimbledon looks, a ribbon representing the colors of the AELTC.
Here, as Kate prepares to attend the 2023 Championships which will take place from July 3 to July 16, Newsweek looks back at some of Kate’s fashion highlights at Wimbledon.
2011—Temperley London
For her first Wimbledon as a member of the royal family, Kate attended a match between Briton Andy Murray and French player Richard Gasquet, alongside Prince William.
For the occasion, Kate paid homage to the sport of tennis by wearing an all-white pleated ruffle dress by designer label Temperley London.
Wimbledon, like many other tennis tournaments around the world, requires players to wear traditional “tennis whites”, although in recent years the rules have changed to allow a certain color to appear on the court.
2012—Alexander McQueen
In 2012, Kate again accompanied Prince William to a match at Wimbledon, this time wearing a nautical-inspired mesh dress from the design team behind her wedding dress a year earlier, Alexander McQueen .
The princess teamed the look with navy blue accessories and diamond and sapphire earrings to match her engagement ring, which once belonged to Princess Diana.
2014—Zimmermann
After not attending the Wimbledon Championships in 2013, due to her pregnancy with Prince George in July of that year, Kate returned to the tennis courts in 2014 wearing another white ensemble.
Attending a match with Prince William, the princess wore a white dress with cut-out details by Zimmerman. Kate had launched the look earlier that year during a visit to Australia and teamed the dress with nude high-heeled pumps and a handbag by designer Anya Hindmarch.
2016—Roksanda
To attend the sporting event in 2016, Kate wore a striking yellow dress with contrasting white underarm panels by womenswear brand Roksanda.
To accessorize the look, Kate wore a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses and carried British pop-star-turned-fashion-designer Victoria Beckham’s Quincy handbag.
2017—Dolce & Gabbana
For Wimbledon in 2017, Kate strayed from her simpler, more classic approach to dressing for the event and instead opted for a bold monochrome look in a polka dot print.
The princess wore a fit and flare dress from Italian fashion designers Dolce & Gabbana, and teamed the look with the Victoria Beckham Quincy bag worn in 2016 and black heeled sandals with an ankle strap by Office.
2018—Jenny Packham
In 2018, Kate made the first of two visits to Wimbledon with her new sister-in-law, Meghan Markle.
For the occasion, Kate wore a bespoke dress from a favorite designer, Jenny Packham. The monochromatic look featured a small-scale polka dot print that, from a distance, looked like tennis balls.
2019—Emilia Wickstead
To present the Wimbledon Cup to the 2019 Wimbledon men’s singles champion, Kate made a striking impression in a classic fit and flare dress with shoulder pleat detailing designed by Emilia Wickstead.
The royal has worn a number of Wickstead designs over the past few years and accessorized her 2019 look with the AELTC boss’ ribbon and a vintage beaded clutch.
2021—Beulah London
In 2021, Kate presented Novak Djokovic with the championship trophy after his defeat of Italian player Matteo Berrettini in the men’s singles final.
For the event, the princess wore a delicate pink dress with quarter-length sleeves and a covered belt designed by London-based brand Beulah.
The princess wore a number of Bulah looks during her wedding, including the brand’s signature printed dresses.
2022—Roksanda
In her last set of Wimbledon appearances in 2022, Kate wore a striking yellow day dress by Roksanda London which made her instantly stand out amongst the crowd of onlookers.
The princess first wore the dress, which featured an asymmetrical twist and boxed shoulders, on a royal tour of the Caribbean earlier this year and completed the Wimbledon look with her Wayfarer sunglasses and an oversized raffia sun hat.
James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek’s London-based royal journalist. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek’s The Royal’s Facebook page.
Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email [email protected]. We would love to hear from you.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newsweek.com/kate-middleton-wimbledon-tennis-fashion-highlights-1809525
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon Fashion Highlights So Far
- Donald Trumps Pickens rally draws 15,000 people
- Hollywood actors could go on strike | What there is to know
- Mizzou Football Recruiting: The Gold Rush weekend pays off
- A 6.9-magnitude earthquake hits the city of Neafu in Tonga
- Caeleb Dressel will miss the world championships
- Cricket Keeda – Mindseed
- The teacher wears a dress designed by her students. Watch the healthy video here
- ‘Helped Imran Khan become PM, regretted it’: Pakistan’s former cricket captain Javed Miandad
- sco: PM Modi to champion startup culture at SCO July 4 summit
- Atta Halilintar and Aurel Hermansyah went together with President Joko Widodo, wearing a black outfit together
- 1080p, 720p, 360p Filmywap 2023 Bollywood, South India, Hollywood Hindi Dubbed, Web Series Download