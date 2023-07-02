Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon Fashion Highlights So Far

For more than a decade, Kate Middleton’s annual appearances at the Wimbledon tennis championships in south-west London have provided fans with a highlight of the royal fashion calendar.

An avid fan of the sport, Kate attended her first Wimbledon as a member of the royal family just weeks after her marriage to Prince William in April 2011. The Princess has attended almost every year since and, in 2016, was rewarded for his commitment. being named Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) by Queen Elizabeth II.

As patron of the organization that hosts the championships each year, Kate made an appearance on the famous center court to present prizes to the winning players.

Kate Middleton pictured attending the Wimbledon Championships in her capacity as godmother to the All England Lawn Tennis Club, wearing Beulah London, on July 11, 2021.

Since the 2017 tournament, the princess has worn a special accessory with each of her Wimbledon looks, a ribbon representing the colors of the AELTC.

Here, as Kate prepares to attend the 2023 Championships which will take place from July 3 to July 16, Newsweek looks back at some of Kate’s fashion highlights at Wimbledon.

2011—Temperley London

(left image) Kate Middleton pictured dressed in Temperley London at Wimbledon, June 27, 2011. (right) Leaving court with Prince William.

For her first Wimbledon as a member of the royal family, Kate attended a match between Briton Andy Murray and French player Richard Gasquet, alongside Prince William.

For the occasion, Kate paid homage to the sport of tennis by wearing an all-white pleated ruffle dress by designer label Temperley London.

Wimbledon, like many other tennis tournaments around the world, requires players to wear traditional “tennis whites”, although in recent years the rules have changed to allow a certain color to appear on the court.

2012—Alexander McQueen

Kate Middleton pictured wearing Alexander McQueen at Wimbledon with Prince William on July 4, 2012.

In 2012, Kate again accompanied Prince William to a match at Wimbledon, this time wearing a nautical-inspired mesh dress from the design team behind her wedding dress a year earlier, Alexander McQueen .

The princess teamed the look with navy blue accessories and diamond and sapphire earrings to match her engagement ring, which once belonged to Princess Diana.

2014—Zimmermann

Kate Middleton pictured wearing Zimmerman at Wimbledon, July 2, 2014.

After not attending the Wimbledon Championships in 2013, due to her pregnancy with Prince George in July of that year, Kate returned to the tennis courts in 2014 wearing another white ensemble.

Attending a match with Prince William, the princess wore a white dress with cut-out details by Zimmerman. Kate had launched the look earlier that year during a visit to Australia and teamed the dress with nude high-heeled pumps and a handbag by designer Anya Hindmarch.

2016—Roksanda

Kate Middleton pictured wearing Roksanda at Wimbledon on July 7, 2016.

To attend the sporting event in 2016, Kate wore a striking yellow dress with contrasting white underarm panels by womenswear brand Roksanda.

To accessorize the look, Kate wore a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses and carried British pop-star-turned-fashion-designer Victoria Beckham’s Quincy handbag.

2017—Dolce & Gabbana

Kate Middleton photographed in Dolce & Gabbana at Wimbledon, July 3, 2017.

For Wimbledon in 2017, Kate strayed from her simpler, more classic approach to dressing for the event and instead opted for a bold monochrome look in a polka dot print.

The princess wore a fit and flare dress from Italian fashion designers Dolce & Gabbana, and teamed the look with the Victoria Beckham Quincy bag worn in 2016 and black heeled sandals with an ankle strap by Office.

2018—Jenny Packham

Kate Middleton pictured wearing Jenny Packham at Wimbledon with Meghan Markle on July 14, 2018.

In 2018, Kate made the first of two visits to Wimbledon with her new sister-in-law, Meghan Markle.

For the occasion, Kate wore a bespoke dress from a favorite designer, Jenny Packham. The monochromatic look featured a small-scale polka dot print that, from a distance, looked like tennis balls.

2019—Emilia Wickstead

Kate Middleton pictured wearing Emilia Wickstead at Wimbledon on July 14, 2019.

To present the Wimbledon Cup to the 2019 Wimbledon men’s singles champion, Kate made a striking impression in a classic fit and flare dress with shoulder pleat detailing designed by Emilia Wickstead.

The royal has worn a number of Wickstead designs over the past few years and accessorized her 2019 look with the AELTC boss’ ribbon and a vintage beaded clutch.

2021—Beulah London

Kate Middleton pictured wearing Beulah London for Wimbledon, July 11, 2021.

In 2021, Kate presented Novak Djokovic with the championship trophy after his defeat of Italian player Matteo Berrettini in the men’s singles final.

For the event, the princess wore a delicate pink dress with quarter-length sleeves and a covered belt designed by London-based brand Beulah.

The princess wore a number of Bulah looks during her wedding, including the brand’s signature printed dresses.

2022—Roksanda

Kate Middleton pictured wearing Roksanda for Wimbledon, July 9, 2022.

In her last set of Wimbledon appearances in 2022, Kate wore a striking yellow day dress by Roksanda London which made her instantly stand out amongst the crowd of onlookers.

The princess first wore the dress, which featured an asymmetrical twist and boxed shoulders, on a royal tour of the Caribbean earlier this year and completed the Wimbledon look with her Wayfarer sunglasses and an oversized raffia sun hat.

