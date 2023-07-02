Weekend briefing: Shein’s IPO comes at a difficult time for the brand





Shein is reportedly filing for an IPO this year, even as he faces opposition from U.S. lawmakers. Meanwhile, Nike’s return to wholesale hasn’t been the boost the brand was hoping for, and Tiffany’s massive flagship store was struck by an electrical fire. Don’t forget to subscribe to the Glossy Podcast for interviews with fashion industry leaders and episodes of Week in Review, and to the Glossy Beauty Podcast for beauty industry interviews. Danny Parisi, sr. fashion journalist

Shein picked an inauspicious week for its U.S. IPO. The fast fashion giant asked to go public on Thursday, just days after it was accused by US lawmakers of circumventing tariff rules due to the low price of its products. Also last week, Shein was the subject of a public relations disaster after inviting a number of American influencers to visit one of its factories. The resulting videos have been widely criticized for being a blatantly whitewashed look at a company that has been credibly accused of poor working conditions and environmentally harmful practices. I went into detail about Shein’s influencer journey with Glossys editor Jill Manoff last week on the Week in Review podcast. Check out the most recent episode to find out why this trip backfired on Shein and the influencers involved. Reuters reported Thursday that despite negative public and lawmaker attention, Shein has registered with regulators in order to go public in the United States. Valued at over $60 billion, the IPO would make it one of the most valuable publicly traded companies in the market. . But Shein will definitely face more opposition before that happens. In May, two dozen U.S. officials asked the SEC to audit Shein ahead of any potential IPO on the possible use of forced labor in the production of the thousands of new styles the company creates every day. Nikes wholesale partners drag it down Nike’s relationship with wholesale and direct sales has faltered over the years. In 2021, the brand made the decision to start allocating more resources to DTC sales and withdraw on its partnerships with wholesalers, even long-time partners like Foot Locker. But over the past year, the company has slowly begun to back down on that decision. In December, the company entered into several new partnerships and spoke publicly about the importance of wholesale relationships to its ongoing business. But now, those same relationships are becoming the drag Nike may have feared to regain in 2021. In the company’s earnings call, he cited a decrease in expenses on Nike products from customers at retailers like Foot Locker, citing inflation as one of the reasons for a lower-than-expected revenue report. Of course, Nike is lower than expected for far more money than most brands can claim, with revenue nearing $13 billion for the quarter. Nike may decide that these wholesale partners are just a temporary drag and drop by them, rather than reverting to its DTC-focused strategy of a few years ago. Tiffany’s huge flagship store nearly came to an end Just two months after Tiffany & Co. opened a new flagship store in Manhattan, the store caught fire. Plumes of black smoke billowed from shop windows on Thursday morning, but by the afternoon the fire was out and damage was reported to be minimal. Tiffany reopened the store on Friday, say WWD that an electrical fire had broken out on the outskirts of the building and that the interior and the products were in good condition. No employees or customers were injured. Tiffany, now owned by LVMH, has devoted a lot of resources to its rebranding efforts in the year since its acquisition, including launching celebrity ambassadors, hip collaborators and irreverent marketing campaigns. The 110,000 square foot store is the crown jewel of the new Tiffany and one of the largest single-brand luxury stores in the world.

