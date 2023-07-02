Selena Gomez poses in Dua Lipa’s favorite polka dot dress





Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa are not only united by their incredible singing talents, but they also share some pretty similar fashion choices. The resemblance was confirmed when Sel posted a photo with one of the British singer’s favorite dresses, who recently made her designer debut at Versace. It was a style fusion that united Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa. Selena Gomez wears Dua Lipa’s favorite outfit Last May, Dua Lipa made her designer debut, co-creating a Versace collection led by Donatella, one of the pillars of the Italian firm. The singer decided to name her series of creations “La Vacenza”, due to the obvious references and inspirations drawn from the “Dolce Vita”, combining summer elements in each garment that bears her mark. The launch was a huge success, and even before they were officially unveiled by Versace, the designs had already become a subject of desire for fashion and music fans. A few hours after going on sale, much of the collection was sold out, leaving thousands of people eager to wear one of the designs created by Dua Lipa. There were also some lucky celebrities who received iconic dresses from Dua and Donatella’s Versace collaboration, including Selena Gomez, who wore a polka dot dress with butterfly detailing and posed like a 60s star, wearing it Completed the look with a high ponytail and a pair of . white glasses. The actress and singer shared the gift on her Instagram account, the platform where she holds the title of the most followed person in the world with 425 million followers. Dua Lipa took over the post and took the opportunity to tell Selena how good the dress looked on her. Polka dot print, the disheveled style of Dua Lipa and Selena Photo: Instagram. @selena gomez, @dualipa One of the distinctive features of “La Vacenza”, designed by Dua Lipa and Donatella Versace, are the colorful prints, all evoking the summer mood. Eye-catching prints include black and white polka dots as well as colorful details in the form of butterflies and ladybugs. It was precisely this design that made it possible to show Selena Gomez and Dua that they have similar tastes in terms of style. On several occasions, the British singer has worn outfits and accessories in this pattern, from mini-bikinis, bags to trunks, which Sel found with her Versace look. The coincidence has the duo’s fans worried, who do not rule out that at some point they could collaborate together, either on a musical theme or on their respective individual projects, such as Dua’s podcast or the cosmetics firm With Selena. .

