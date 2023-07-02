Men’s World Lacrosse Championship Recap

As the 2023 World Men’s Lacrosse Championship officially wrapped up Saturday night, coloradomammoth.com takes a look back at how Colorado Mammoth members represented their respective nations during the two-week international tournament.

WithNeighborhood DillonAndryan leerepresenting Canada, two of the Mammoths NLL All-Pros were able to team up for a frantic finish en route to securing our neighbors to the north a silver medal, whileZed WilliamsAndSo McLaughlinhelped the Haudenosaunee capture bronze for the third consecutive time.

Similar to international competition formats in other sports, 30 qualifying teams began the opening week with four games of Pool Play. After four contests from each team, the field of teams was ranked and separated for the remainder of the tournament in brackets.

After going 3-1 in its first set of challenges, Team Canada was awarded second place overall. Surviving battles against Australia (10-3), the Haudenosaunee (8-7) and England (11-4), it was the red and white team’s opening clash against the United States that prevented the contingent to post a flawless 4-0 record. in Pool Play, as the United States edged Canada in a close 7-5 result.

With a little more heartbreak between the two familiar nations, the competitive showdown on Day 1 would ultimately serve as a preview, as the two nations ultimately fought for a chance at a gold medal.

Ryan Lee was able to start the scoring for Canada in the opener but was limited to just one point (1g, 0a) on his world stage debut. Ward left the contest with two saves from nine quality attempts as the eventual No. 1 seed, the United States, picked up the win.

Appearing on the scoreboard at least once in each of Canada’s six games leading up to the Big Dance, Lee had a goal against Australia on June 24 and another against Haudenosaunee on June 25 (in a close 8- 7 in which every goal made a difference.) Later, picking up a pair of goals (2g, 0a) on June 26 in the teams’ 11-4 win over England, Lee and the attacking unit continued to showing flashes as the tournament progressed. Ward would sit out the game against Australia, clearing the way for teammate Brett Dobson to spend time in the net, and eventually sharing time with him in the team’s next three appearances.

Finally beginning the journey through the bracket stage, Lee scored four goals (4g, 0a) in Canada’s quarter-final match against Jamaica before eventually winning a convincing 20-1 final against the nation to advance. Ward, again, split time with Dobson, but made three saves en route to allow just one goal in 30 minutes on the grass.

Scoring just his second 60-minute effort of the tournament, the grizzled veteran made the most of his rest by limiting Haudenosaunee to just seven goals in the semifinal round, making the tournament’s best 11 saves. As Lee collected his first assist of the event, the talented RIT scorer scored two points (1g, 1a) in the win as Canada officially clinched their ticket to the gold medal game.

Although the game was tied early in the second half at 4-4, the Stars and Stripes proved to be the superior team on Saturday, mainly thanks to the team’s quality defensive effort to keep Ryan Lee and company rather contained. While Lee couldn’t get on the board in the final, he finished the tournament with 11 points (10g, 1a).

Facing arguably one of the toughest schedules of any nation in play, Haudenosaunee posted a 2-2 record in Pool Play. Kicking things off with a massive 18-5 victory over England on June 23, the purple and white team then gave up their next two contests in heartbreaking fashion to eventual No. 1 (USA: 9-7) and No. 2 (Canada: 8-7) seeds in the world’s toughest pool game group. Turning things around in their 10-6 victory over Australia on June 27, Haudenosaunee managed Hong Kong, China (13-3) and later Japan (10-5) in the quarter-finals before finally coming up against the Canada in the semi-finals.

As for Zed and Ligers’ experience at Worlds, each of the talented athletes accepted new challenges in the format, with Zed spending the majority of his playing time defending with a long pole and Eli continuing to learn about the outdoor game. Growing up and hailing from British Columbia, the star made a name for himself in the boxing game, but after being signed by the PLL Redwoods (who also own the rights to Ryan Lee), the striker-turned-striker n Wasn’t afraid of the bright lights by any means.

Donning the No. 3 jersey on his first-ever outdoor adventures on the world stage, McLaughlin made the final roster after Buffalo Bandits forward Tehoka Nanticoke was ruled out due to injury availability, but made the most of his limited playing time once warmed up. Logging up very little playing time in the first two games, McLaughlin got his bearings in the format, but didn’t appear on the scoresheet until Game 3, where he earned his first international point (0g, 1a ). Finding his stride in the next match, a 10-6 victory over Australia, McLaughlin recorded an impressive hat-trick to propel his side to victory. Staying warm, McLaughlin netted a pair of runs (1g, 1a) in a June 28 game against Hong Kong, China as Haudenosaunee cruised to a 13-3 victory but would fail to find the string in either nation. his playing time was again reduced.

Normally a dominant force in attack, Williams accepted and embraced his new role as a protector, racking up four ground balls and a point (0g, 1a) at the back. With powerhouse talent like Austin and Randy Staats, Lyle Thompson, Kyle Jackson, Brendan Bomberry, McLaughlin and a company capable of keeping things up front, Williams showed flexibility and athleticism at both ends of the turf: something that box lacrosse fans can surely enjoy.

With the Haudenosaunee edging out an 11-6 victory in Saturday afternoon’s bronze medal game, they will have to go back to the drawing board in order to make another run with Team Canada and the United States, as the team has now won three bronze tournaments in a row. McLaughlin finished his maiden trip to Worlds with six points (4g, 2a), while Williams scored one point (0g, 1a), four ground balls and three caused turnovers.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and the Colorado Mammoth social media channels as some of the boys prepare to return to summer play in the Premier Lacrosse League. After watching Wardo and company take top honors last year with the Water Dogs, will any of the guys from Colorado be bringing home some extra gear later this summer?!