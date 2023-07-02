Kangana Ranaut says she ‘doesn’t hate fashion’, wants to encourage Made in India products: ‘I’m fashionable even when I go to bed’





bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recently released her first film as a producer, Tiku Weds Sheru. Kangana, along with lead actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, attended the film’s success party. She looked elegant in a brightly colored dress with shades of orange, pink and yellow. However, fashion watchdog Diet Sabya made some comments, but Kangana responded and disagreed with the remarks, clarifying that she doesn’t hate fashion. Speaking to Instagram stories, Diet Sabya wrote: Remember when she said she hated fashion. Anwhoo, this is a killer. 10/10 on obscenity. Kangana reposted the story and said, I never said I hated fashion honey. I am fashionable even when I go to bed I just want us to promote Made in India products which we must spend where our own earn this dress proudly made in India and testify to the fact that we are as good as the best in the world .”

(Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram) At the success party, Kangana was seen dancing with Avneet and her energetic performance was praised by fans. One of the fans said, “Kangana looks like a princess.” Another wrote: “They are literally such a vibe.” In an old interview, Kangana revealed that she was judged for her clothing choices. When I started, at first, I was judged for my sense of fashion. I came from the mountains, so I dressed differently. If you’re not launched in a certain way, if you’re not cared for in a certain way, then your journey is a little different from the others. At first, I felt like I was a little off. I felt this myself. But then you learn. Grooming is an important aspect of seeing people around, Kangana told PTI. Kangana will next be seen in the movie Emergency. In the film, Kangana will play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana also announced that his upcoming movie Chandramukhi 2 will be released on Ganesh Chaturthi.

