Sunday Story: far beyond the wardrobe

Personal Stylist Salifya Akers loves helping people feel good about themselves and the clothes they wear. That’s why she created her company, Styled by Sal.

As someone who wears plus size clothing, Akers knows that people can feel looked down upon by society because of their appearance and can find it hard not to reflect the norm. They see themselves in a new light from an outfit you put together for them. It’s rewarding, says Akers, a Richmond native. I want women to see that their bodies are beautiful. You don’t have to be a certain height or age.

After launching her business, Akers realized she was out of touch with her audience and wanted to find a mentor who could help her grow her business. I love the responsibility and strategy that comes with mentorship, she says. Akers found the guidance and support she was looking for at Dress for Success Central Virginia Women’s Entrepreneurship Academy.

A program exclusive to the Central Virginia branch, the Womens Entrepreneurship Academy is a training program for entrepreneurs who have a business idea or have started a business and need support. These are women who are under-resourced and don’t have a lot of capital to start their business, says Shantell J. Chambliss, founder and executive director of Dress for Success Central Virginia. They can apply for this program and get the training they need and compete for capital to start their business.

Launched in 2019, the program has already graduated two cohorts. At the end of the program, they pitch their new business to a jury and one or more businesses receive grants totaling $2,500, Chambliss says.

When Akers started the 12-week program in January, she learned how to create a business plan, a task she had been putting off for a while. Making a business plan helped me organize my thoughts, she says.

In particular, the academy helped Akers realize that it had to go through the different phases of business development, starting with styling clients and increasing brand awareness, before it could achieve its ultimate goal of opening a plus size clothing store. The program helped me strategize and help with my business pitch, says Akers, who won the full $2,500 grant at the end of her cohort. It also helped me network with other local entrepreneurs in the community and be open to networking groups.

Dress for Success Central Virginia, founded in 2012, is one of 140 affiliates of the international nonprofit organization. The largest group was founded in 1997 to provide professional outfits to needy women entering the workforce. Since then, it has expanded its mission to help women achieve economic independence by providing a support network as well as development tools, such as career coaching and mentoring, to help them thrive in work and in life; it has reached 30 countries. Likewise, the local group, which has helped hundreds of women in the Richmond area, offers a career center, women’s professional networking group, and education options, in addition to the well-known clothing program.

We’re not giving away as many high heels as we used to, and that’s a big change,” Chambliss said. Career goals and opportunities have changed. We used to serve administrative and retail positions, and now the trend is in hospitality and healthcare. We distribute medical scrubs and hospitality uniforms as well as professional outfits.

The Central Virginia branch also offers Jumpstart GED, a program that helps underfunded women earn their GED. We cover the costs, tests, books and all the other resources they need to get their GED, says Chambliss.

Last year, to celebrate its 10th anniversary, the organization launched success and the city, an empowerment brunch that recognizes the success and transformation of the lives of local women. It was hugely popular, says Chambliss, so much so that it became an annual event. Success and the City 2023 will take place on July 22 at Len RVA, and the public is invited. NBC 12 news anchor Mikea Turner will host the event. Rasheeda Creighton, co-founder and executive director of the Jackson Ward Collective Foundation, and Faith Wilkerson, founder of Unlocking RVA, will serve as panelists.

This year’s theme, Redefining Success, highlights the importance of women supporting each other and working together to create a more equitable and inclusive society, Chambliss said. We also want to honor LGBTQIA+ [people] and women of color who are changing the face of the city.

Akers is happy to have found the Central Virginia branch and to have participated in the Womens Entrepreneurship Academy. She hopes others will also succeed. It’s a gift that keeps on giving, she says.

