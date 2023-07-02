Damian Priest, not LA Knight, wins men’s briefcase





Damian Priest is WWE’s new Mr. Money in the Bank. (Credit: Gladys Vega/Getty Images) Getty Images WWE Money in the Bank 2023 was a chance for LA Knight to reach the peak of his career, but instead it was Damian Priest who won the Money in the Bank men’s briefcase and a guaranteed future world title. In 2023, no WWE star has risen to popularity faster than Knight, a former Impact Wrestling star and WWE developmental talent who was actually published by the company in 2014. Nearly a decade later, Knight should have accomplished something that, with few exceptions, all but guarantees a future world title. Would that have been the obvious outcome? Well yes. But sometimes the obvious outcome is also the best, and Knightnot Priest winning the MITB Men’s Match was one of those moments. Going into Money in the Bank, many WWE officials were reportedly pushing for Knight to win the coveted briefcase, although Priest and social media sensation Logan Paul are also seen as potential winners. Paul would have been the likely winner had Triple H not been part of the founding process of WWE, as reported by The Game. I didn’t want Paul to win the game. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> With Paul potentially expected for feud with Sheamus and Priest not yet solidified as headliners even though WWE officials see it as a, Knight became not only the overwhelming logical favorite, but also the sentimental favorite. There’s nothing inherently wrong with Priests winning as it’s a very good talent, but it was time for Knights to shine. After all, despite technically being booked as a hooker during his time on the main roster and being completely crushed by Bray Wyatt at the Royal Rumble in January, Knights’ popularity has exploded at a rapid pace. Last month, Knight himself explained on The WWE Bump (h/t sportskeeda) why he thinks he got noticed by fans: I wasn’t pushed down anyone’s throat. I was nobody’s guy. I walked in and did my thing, and the whole world, you take me to Saudi Arabia, you take me to London, you take me to Puerto Rico, you can take me to Mobile, in Alabama. And every location is going to make a lot of noise for LA Knight. You know why? Because they can see that I stand head and shoulders above everyone who walks. In other words, Knight became popular organically. MORE FORBESWWE Money In The Bank 2023: Roman Reigns loses and 5 smart booking decisions Naturally, skyrocketing popularity, especially in pro wrestling, is a rarity, and yet WWE has just struck gold with Sami Zayn for the past few years. Knight isn’t quite at that level, but even though WWE has oddly cornered him in a heel role, the unexpected wave of support has left WWE with no choice: Knight must be elevated to the top of the card, otherwise fan resentment will be a major issue. At Money in the Bank, WWE’s creative team had the perfect opportunity to propel Knight to the World Title in one giant leap. Instead, backstage favorite Priest picked up the career-defining victory, and in the long run, it could work out for Priest and WWE. But Knight is hotter than any other WWE star right now, and WWE’s decision not to hit Money in the Bank remains a huge headache.

