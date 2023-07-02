Hampshire teen ditches dress for Joker prom outfit





Hollie-Mae Cooper stunned her classmates and teachers when she arrived at her prom as the iconic villain. The 16-year-old New Forest Academy student played her love of the 2019 film Joker to mark her high school graduation. She was greeted with cheers as she arrived at Elmers Court on Thursday evening. Hollie-Mae with her brother (Photo: Vicky Cooper) Speaking on her decision, Hollie-Mae, from Blackfield, said: I wanted to stand out. I used to try to fit in, but I started to be more myself and didn’t want to fit in for a long time. I decided at the beginning of the year to go there as Joker. I wanted to be colorful, to stand out and to be bright, like the Joker is. LEARN MORE:In pictures: 2023 Bitterne Park School Prom Hollie-Mae has opened up about her reluctance to look different from her peers when she was younger, which she no longer fears. And with a boost of confidence, she encourages others not to hold back. She said: I don’t know why people try so hard to fit in. It’s not shocking or something that’s memorable. You want to feel special and be who you are. No one knew I was going to dress up as the Joker. Obviously you have the few people watching and laughing, but I’m just laughing with them. I don’t need their approval. New Forest Academy student Hollie-Mae Cooper as The Joker for her prom (Photo: Vicky Cooper) Hollie-Mae wants people like her to get started. She said: You won’t regret it at all and you will feel amazing. People will love what you’re doing because they’ve seen something new. Mom Vicky Cooper said she was so proud. She said: Hollie-Mae showed other girls that they don’t have to conform to what other people do. It’s good to be individual, and I’m so proud of her. An incredible number of people said that she was an inspiration and how brave it was for her to break the norm. I was nervous for her when she arrived, but the number of cheers she got when she pulled over was unbelievable.

