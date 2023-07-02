Fashion
Men should be vigilant about health
June was Men’s Health Recognition Month, and as men age, there are certain things that need to be watched and checked. Among these are erectile functionality and prostate health. Another important issue to watch out for, which has little to do with age, is mental health.
Dr. Steven Cooper of Ascension St. Thomas River Park spoke about these issues and the important role they play in men’s health. I think some of the common things men come for are erectile dysfunction, or sometimes prostate cancer screening. We don’t see as many mental health issues in men, because often men tend to be a bit more stoic than women, so they’re less likely to suffer from depression, but they still do.
Erectile dysfunction is a fairly common problem among men, according to Cooper. There are many potential causes. Sometimes it can be psychogenic where they’ve been stressed, and the anatomy can work just fine, but they’re stressed and struggling.
Cooper said drugs are available for anyone facing these issues, such as Viagra and Cialis. These two are the top two in their class. Of course, there are others, but those two are the main two, he said. The doses are different and both have different benefits; your doctor can advise what would be best for your particular case.
Prostate health was another issue that Cooper highlighted as important. An enlarged prostate is another symptom I often see in older men, Cooper said. Men over 60 or 70 will begin to notice a decrease in their ability to urinate. They might have an increased feeling of having to urinate more often, and this is often due to their bladder not being completely emptied, and they might need to go more often to pass that urine.
Cooper noted that this is largely the result of an enlarged prostate preventing urine from being completely expelled from the body. The prostate grows over time as you age, Cooper said, associating the bladder with a balloon and the prostate with a clothespin the size of a walnut that grows larger over time and prevents full relief when urination. Most of our medications are involved in loosening this clothespin and dilating this outflow tract so that urine can flow more freely.
Cooper said the drugs commonly used for this are called alpha-blockers. One of the drugs that people might recognize is called Flowmax. It helps dilate this tract and helps men urinate more easily.
Cooper said that in some cases, Cialis can be used not only as an erectile function drug, but also as a way to make urination easier. If other ways to treat these issues are needed, other drugs can be used to shrink the prostate, according to Cooper.
Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men outside of skin cancer, Cooper said. Many men do not die from prostate cancer. They can live with it for years, and many prostate cancers are low grade. We have moved from aggressive treatment of prostate cancer with surgery and radiation therapy to watchful waiting.
Age has no influence on mental health issues and is another concern according to Cooper that should be checked regularly. I think mental health issues in men are underdiagnosed. I think it’s probably because, culturally, men are expected to deal with it, be tough or maybe not express their feelings, Cooper said.
Cooper said many men, when dealing with depression issues, are less likely to seek care. Women are twice as likely to be diagnosed with depression as men, likely for these reasons, he said. Men still suffer from depression and still need to be treated.
The Pneumonic SIG-E-CAPS breaks down depression into all of its respective criteria: sleep problems, decreased interest, feelings of guilt, lack of energy, decreased concentration, fluctuations in appetite, problems psychomotor and suicidal thoughts or tendencies.
Sometimes men don’t show depression the same way. They might immerse themselves in work or sports. They might even be susceptible to alcohol or substance abuse. It’s really important to ask about depression and we try to screen for that every year in all of our patients.
Different treatments for something this serious are available. Drugs that target neurotransmitters in the brain and increase serotonin are options for treating mental health issues. Counseling, behavioral therapy, and stronger medications and treatments are also options for treating mental health issues, but the right option must be determined on a case-by-case basis.
When dealing with mental health issues, it’s important to know that you are not alone.
There is help and there are options. If you are having suicidal thoughts, call 855-CRISIS-1 (855-274-7471) or text 741-741. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.southernstandard.com/top-stories/local-headlines/men-should-be-vigilant-about-health/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Oregon football recruiting: Four-star OT JacQawn McRoy commits as Ducks’ 2024 class moves into top 10
- Men should be vigilant about health
- Exiled Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin a marked man after failed Russian coup: Mike Pompeo
- Trump returns to campaign rallies, draws thousands to small South Carolina town ahead of July 4
- Independence hero Gusmao returns to power in East Timor
- Google Doodle Honors Amancay Diana Sacane: Learn More About This Argentinian Activist
- Port District leaders call for funding to get Port of Chicago back in shape | Latino Voices | Chicago News
- ‘Country is making progress under Prime Minister Modi’: Ajit Pawar explains big step
- US border agents find nearly 900,000 fentanyl pills hidden in sink shipment, authorities say
- Emmerdale actor Meg Johnson dies aged 86 | Television
- Rishi Sunak admits he was ‘sad’ when he read report finding racism is ‘widespread’ in cricket
- Hampshire teen ditches dress for Joker prom outfit