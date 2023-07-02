Men should be vigilant about health

June was Men’s Health Recognition Month, and as men age, there are certain things that need to be watched and checked. Among these are erectile functionality and prostate health. Another important issue to watch out for, which has little to do with age, is mental health.

Dr. Steven Cooper of Ascension St. Thomas River Park spoke about these issues and the important role they play in men’s health. I think some of the common things men come for are erectile dysfunction, or sometimes prostate cancer screening. We don’t see as many mental health issues in men, because often men tend to be a bit more stoic than women, so they’re less likely to suffer from depression, but they still do.

Erectile dysfunction is a fairly common problem among men, according to Cooper. There are many potential causes. Sometimes it can be psychogenic where they’ve been stressed, and the anatomy can work just fine, but they’re stressed and struggling.

Cooper said drugs are available for anyone facing these issues, such as Viagra and Cialis. These two are the top two in their class. Of course, there are others, but those two are the main two, he said. The doses are different and both have different benefits; your doctor can advise what would be best for your particular case.

Prostate health was another issue that Cooper highlighted as important. An enlarged prostate is another symptom I often see in older men, Cooper said. Men over 60 or 70 will begin to notice a decrease in their ability to urinate. They might have an increased feeling of having to urinate more often, and this is often due to their bladder not being completely emptied, and they might need to go more often to pass that urine.

Cooper noted that this is largely the result of an enlarged prostate preventing urine from being completely expelled from the body. The prostate grows over time as you age, Cooper said, associating the bladder with a balloon and the prostate with a clothespin the size of a walnut that grows larger over time and prevents full relief when urination. Most of our medications are involved in loosening this clothespin and dilating this outflow tract so that urine can flow more freely.

Cooper said the drugs commonly used for this are called alpha-blockers. One of the drugs that people might recognize is called Flowmax. It helps dilate this tract and helps men urinate more easily.

Cooper said that in some cases, Cialis can be used not only as an erectile function drug, but also as a way to make urination easier. If other ways to treat these issues are needed, other drugs can be used to shrink the prostate, according to Cooper.

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men outside of skin cancer, Cooper said. Many men do not die from prostate cancer. They can live with it for years, and many prostate cancers are low grade. We have moved from aggressive treatment of prostate cancer with surgery and radiation therapy to watchful waiting.

Age has no influence on mental health issues and is another concern according to Cooper that should be checked regularly. I think mental health issues in men are underdiagnosed. I think it’s probably because, culturally, men are expected to deal with it, be tough or maybe not express their feelings, Cooper said.

Cooper said many men, when dealing with depression issues, are less likely to seek care. Women are twice as likely to be diagnosed with depression as men, likely for these reasons, he said. Men still suffer from depression and still need to be treated.

The Pneumonic SIG-E-CAPS breaks down depression into all of its respective criteria: sleep problems, decreased interest, feelings of guilt, lack of energy, decreased concentration, fluctuations in appetite, problems psychomotor and suicidal thoughts or tendencies.

Sometimes men don’t show depression the same way. They might immerse themselves in work or sports. They might even be susceptible to alcohol or substance abuse. It’s really important to ask about depression and we try to screen for that every year in all of our patients.

Different treatments for something this serious are available. Drugs that target neurotransmitters in the brain and increase serotonin are options for treating mental health issues. Counseling, behavioral therapy, and stronger medications and treatments are also options for treating mental health issues, but the right option must be determined on a case-by-case basis.

When dealing with mental health issues, it’s important to know that you are not alone.

There is help and there are options. If you are having suicidal thoughts, call 855-CRISIS-1 (855-274-7471) or text 741-741. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.