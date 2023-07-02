zouk: Fashion accessories startup Zouk wants more offline stores, develops FY24 growth plan





With the recent launch of its flagship store in Mumbai, lifestyle and fashion accessories startup Zouk is eyeing a strong offline strategy of opening more branded outlets “very quickly” to complement its online presence. , and also wishes to make inroads into the overseas markets of the United States and Canada. The brand, founded by IIM teammates Ahmedabad and husband-wife duo Disha Singh and Pradeep Krishnakumar, raised $3 million in fresh capital earlier this year, in a funding round led by Stellaris Venture. Partners and participation from Sharrp Ventures, JJ Family Office, Deutsche Dilip Khandelwal, CEO of Bank India, Manoj Meena from Atomberg and Vineeta Singh, Kaushik Mukherjee from Sugar Cosmetics. Zouk operates in the categories bags, wallets and shoes. Krishnakumar said the brand was built in a capital-efficient manner and added that there were no immediate plans to raise additional funds, although the startup will continue to be “opportunistic”. The current focus is to move forward with the FY24 growth plan, including more offline stores which would enhance brand visibility. Zouk, which positions itself as a vegan brand dedicated to an ethical lifestyle, unveiled its first-ever physical retail space at Nexus Seawood in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. Zouk plans to open a total of five exclusive outlets this year, “meeting the ever-changing needs of conscious consumers who appreciate forward-thinking and responsible products.” Discover the stories that interest you

Zouk is also keen to add more products to its existing categories for greater choice for customers. “As a business, we’ve grown tremendously both on our own D2C website…now around 60% of our business still comes from our D2C site, which is our own website channel…and expanding in the marketplaces. A lot of that will start playing out more and more from here,” Krishnakumar told PTI. The physical store launch isn’t just about expanding reach, it’s about creating a tangible space where individuals can explore Zouk offerings, engage with the brand story, and become part of the Zouk community, did he declare. Zouk plans to open five stores “very quickly to expand its presence” to bring products to more and more customers. “We have data from the D2C site like where our customer base is, what their buying preference is… which will be leveraged to choose all locations. “We have some hotspots with a good and solid customer base, in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Ahmedabad. These will be the main areas we will be looking at,” he said. Zouk has over 5,000 customers who have purchased products from a startup’s website and other marketplaces. Its first category remains bags. “We believe that bags are quite a large and underpenetrated category when it comes to good quality products with an Indian aesthetic. Over the next 12 months, bags will continue to be the largest category, followed by shoes,” Krishnakumar said. The company will expand its collection in the current set of categories. Zouk is keen to break into the international market, with a focus on the United States and Canada this year, through the market. Zouk also plans to hire a brand ambassador this year, Krishnakumar said, adding that multi-city and omnichannel presence and stronger distribution channels will be part of the company’s FY24 charter. “We are hiring aggressively. Capital efficiency in the business allows us to invest in talent to support our expansion plans…we will be hiring for brand marketing, sales, digital, distribution , offline teams and allied teams,” he added. .

