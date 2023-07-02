How a Mentor of At-Risk Young Men Spends His Sundays

Before Toddrick Brockington got his job at Henry Street Settlement, a nonprofit that supports residents of the Lower East Side, he served 26 years in prison for homicide. The irreversibility of this act still troubles him. It also keeps him conscious. I value life more, and when I say that, I’m not specifically talking about my life, he said, I mean other people’s lives.

He brings that appreciation to the day-to-day work at Henry Street, where he started the Mentoring and Nurturing (MAN) program to keep teenagers out of trouble and help them see a future with less difficulty. Mr. Brockington, 52, lives alone in the West Farms neighborhood of the Bronx.

SILENT START I wake up between 4 and 4:30 in the morning. Sometimes I lay there; Sometimes I stand at the window, look out and try to get my bearings for the day. One of my views is, I think, facing La Guardia airport. I can see the lights there, the trains passing. It’s really beautiful when it’s dark. It’s a peaceful moment for me, because it’s like I’m the only one standing and I have the world to myself. I burn candles. I’m a big believer in setting the tone for my day.

CONTINUOUS TRAINING When its light goes out, I read. I am reading Outliers by Malcolm Gladwell for the third time. It’s almost like I’m studying it now. When I went to prison, I didn’t have a GED, so I got my GED and then a bachelor’s degree in behavioral science. Reading has helped me express myself better. One of the things I realized while educating myself was that I didn’t feel comfortable around educated people, and that fueled the belief in me that OK, you’re better off here, away educated people. There’s a book I like to give to the young brethren in Henry Street called As a Man Thinketh by James Allen. We discuss how our thoughts determine our behavior, as well as the idea that we need to be aware of the seeds or thoughts we plant in our minds and those we allow others to plant.