How a Mentor of At-Risk Young Men Spends His Sundays
Before Toddrick Brockington got his job at Henry Street Settlement, a nonprofit that supports residents of the Lower East Side, he served 26 years in prison for homicide. The irreversibility of this act still troubles him. It also keeps him conscious. I value life more, and when I say that, I’m not specifically talking about my life, he said, I mean other people’s lives.
He brings that appreciation to the day-to-day work at Henry Street, where he started the Mentoring and Nurturing (MAN) program to keep teenagers out of trouble and help them see a future with less difficulty. Mr. Brockington, 52, lives alone in the West Farms neighborhood of the Bronx.
SILENT START I wake up between 4 and 4:30 in the morning. Sometimes I lay there; Sometimes I stand at the window, look out and try to get my bearings for the day. One of my views is, I think, facing La Guardia airport. I can see the lights there, the trains passing. It’s really beautiful when it’s dark. It’s a peaceful moment for me, because it’s like I’m the only one standing and I have the world to myself. I burn candles. I’m a big believer in setting the tone for my day.
CONTINUOUS TRAINING When its light goes out, I read. I am reading Outliers by Malcolm Gladwell for the third time. It’s almost like I’m studying it now. When I went to prison, I didn’t have a GED, so I got my GED and then a bachelor’s degree in behavioral science. Reading has helped me express myself better. One of the things I realized while educating myself was that I didn’t feel comfortable around educated people, and that fueled the belief in me that OK, you’re better off here, away educated people. There’s a book I like to give to the young brethren in Henry Street called As a Man Thinketh by James Allen. We discuss how our thoughts determine our behavior, as well as the idea that we need to be aware of the seeds or thoughts we plant in our minds and those we allow others to plant.
TV APPOINTMENT I don’t really start working on Sundays until after nine o’clock, when my favorite show starts. It’s CBS Sunday morning. Jane Pauley now hosts it. It reminds me of Readers Digest on TV. Segments can be about anything: about the most beautiful places in the world, about people who are changing the world.
PINE-SOL AND A PLAYLIST On Sundays, I cook meals. If I’m cooking rice or something that takes a long time, I’ll do it, then I’ll start a light cleaning, like dusting. I play my old R&B: Curtis Mayfield; Willie Hutch; Earth, Air and Fire. His nostalgia. The music and the Pine-Sol take me back to my parents’ childhood and cleaning. I grew up in Brownsville and moved out of Brooklyn in 1981. It was in 1982 or 83 that I started to go the wrong way, when I moved upstate to Rochester.
MORNING PRESSURE Breakfast was never a big thing for me, so now what I do is I have a juicer. I’m obsessed with it. I take my fruit, I throw my vegan protein into it. I’m vegan, so I have to be careful about some things that I’m not getting in my diet, and of course, I take my vitamins, and that usually holds me back. Sometimes cooking, cleaning, and laundry could be my whole day. Cleansing has always been therapeutic. And when you throw in the candles and the music, it’s almost like I’m in a spa.
ENERGY ABSORPTION If I venture out on a Sunday, one of my favorite pastimes is driving on the West Side Highway. You see the Jersey side, and in my mind it’s like the south of France or something. Sometimes I park. They have a place, the 96th street exit, where you can stop and sit by the water. You can sit back and relax. I don’t even take my headphones. I just absorb the energy. It helps me stay focused and grounded.
TRUCK HUNTING I am a big foodie. One of my favorite vegan food trucks is Black Rican Vegan, so I chase them around town a lot if I go out. Or I’ll just find something new on Google Places. I went vegan for my 36th birthday. This was a great gift to me as I had recently read that veganism prolongs life. I was still incarcerated at the time, so I thought I could use a few more years.
RENOVATION I love sneakers. I’m like a kid with them. I have probably 80 pairs and I like to clean them. I call it renovation. When the young brothers on Henry Street see me wearing these trainers, I quickly tell them it’s a last-ditch purchase, because I have to pay for so many other things, like rent and the car.
NICE IS DOPE Henry Street works with the New York Youth Summer Employment Program. Recently, I was trying to get kids to sign up, and a lot of them were saying, No, I don’t want to work. But they wear $300 sneakers and $400 tracksuits. In many cases, it’s due to a parent who didn’t have much. The parent mentality is, I’ll give you what I didn’t have, but it should be, I’ll teach you what I didn’t know. I always share this story with the young brothers about values: when I was a child, I saw children with nicer things than me, and I automatically equated that with a nice person. So I decided to acquire beautiful things so that people like me, instead of wanting to become a better person. It’s cool to have nice things, but it’s even cooler to be a nice person.
WRITE BRAIN I take out my clothes for work and I prepare my food, I prepare it for the next day. Then I settle in my room in my comfortable chair. Sometimes I write curricula. I try to go to bed at midnight. I think when I go to bed is when my brain works the most. Have you ever heard people say that they write in their sleep? I think it’s me. I can’t really relax. I guess it’s anxiety.
Sunday Routine readers can follow Toddrick Brockington on Instagram at @toddrickb7.
