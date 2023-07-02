‘Vanderpump Rules’ Resumes Filming Without Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval





here are the best days of their lives. Ariana Madix and her “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars minus Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval returned to set for the first time after Scandoval. The Something About Her co-founder, 38, showed off a strapless denim mini dress and chunky gold pumps while filming in Los Angeles on Friday. Madix paired the ensemble with a small yellow handbag and slicked her into a high bun. She was joined by teammate Katie Maloney, who looked chic in a black top and cargo pants. She added a pair of black ballet flats and her dark tresses were styled away from her face. Maloney’s ex-husband Tom Schwartz was also spotted on set, where he posed for selfies with fans. Madix was seen walking arm in arm with her girlfriend, Katie Maloney. Papgalore / BACKGRID He kept it casual in a green shirt with gray jeans and black sneakers. Meanwhile, Scheana Shay opted for a pair of brown leather pants and a black one-shoulder crop top. Lala Kent, wearing an argyle printed bodysuit, arrived later that day with Lisa Vanderpump, who wore pink and red heels. The sandwich shop co-owner paired her mini dress with gold wedge heels. Papgalore / BACKGRID Sandoval, who was at the center of an explosive cheating scandal with 28-year-old Leviss in Season 10, has yet to return to the show as he shoots “Special Forces” on Fox. For more Page Six you love… The ex-beauty queen was also conspicuously absent from the recent day of casting, but she is reportedly in the process of negotiating a deal with Bravo to return for season 11. Sources told TMZ last week that she was in talks with the network, but there were “complications” in reaching the deal. Lala Kent stunned in a black and white jumpsuit as she arrived on set. Papgalore / BACKGRID Insiders also added that salary negotiations are on the table. The new season will follow the aftermath of the high-profile scandal, which thrust Leviss, Sandoval and his longtime girlfriend, Madix, into the spotlight. Madix discovered that bar owner TomTom, 39, was cheating on her after finding an intimate video of Leviss, her former friend, on his phone. The new season will document the aftermath of Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal. Papgalore / BACKGRID Leviss and Sandoval were noticeably absent from the shoot. Papgalore / BACKGRID Leviss previously told viewers at the Season 10 reunion that her future on the show was “unclear” due to the extreme vitriol she received from fans. Shortly after filming wrapped, the former Miss California contestant checked herself into a long-term mental health facility and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. In May, her rep told Page Six that the backlash had gotten so out of control that her family had sought FBI protection because of the death threats they were receiving.

