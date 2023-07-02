Forward-thinking rector puts his stamp on local tournament

No matter what the weather is like next week for the John Deere Classic, there will be at least a ray of sunshine reflecting off the TPC Deere Run property in Silvis.

And that will come from John Deere Classic’s volunteer president, Dr. Sue Rector, DDS.

Looks like she always has a smile on her face, said JDC Tournament Director Andrew Lehman.

An energetic ensemble, Rector has her sights set on an exciting week for the annual PGA Tour event as she hopes to make it a memorable one for everyone involved.

It started last Monday when she addressed the volunteers who showed up for their annual pre-tournament gathering at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.

Her message, she said, was simple.

There was so much positivity and energy in that room this year, she said. Normally I think I would be nervous speaking in front of a thousand people, but I wasn’t nervous at all.

People also read…

I tried to transfer so much energy to them that night and I’m trying to take the class and do it again next week.

That shouldn’t be a problem for the Quad-City native who has already left a big mark on the golf event. It started last year when, as president-elect, she helped then-volunteer president Pat Eikenberry outfit board members in a new outfit. The custom design she helped create for the dresses women wear now is unmistakable.

The Rectors’ fashion sense also carried over to this year’s tournament.

Volunteers will no longer wear green shirts thanks to the appeal of the local oral and maxillofacial surgeon. This year they will wear gray golf shirts.

Rector said it was just one of many suggestions the tournament had received from volunteers after past events.

Every year we survey volunteers and ask for their honest opinions and I have tried to read them all, the rector said. They said they’d had enough of the green shirts so I lobbied the brand people at John Deere and said please please can we do some gray ?

Lehman thinks it was a brilliant move to move away from the traditional volunteer green shirts.

She embraced thinking outside the box, he said. The gray highlights the Deere brand very well.

Drawing a little from her medical history, Rector said another change she’s implementing on the course is to bring healthier food options not only to volunteers but also to fans. She said healthier snacks will be in the volunteer tent. She said these would also be in The Oasis, the large catering tent behind the Deere Run clubhouse.

Many people try to be health conscious and try to make good choices with what they eat, she said. Volunteers are here on long shifts and clients come and are here all day. It’s good to give them a healthy choice once in a while.

In addition to her fashion sense, Lehman said he also admires the rectors’ work ethic. It’s something he noticed in 2021 when Rector was assigned to the operations committee as she rose through the ranks of the board to her presidency.

She’s just the type of person to roll up her sleeves and get the job done, Lehman said. I got close to her during tournaments and saw that she was ready to step in and help where needed.

The year after COVID-19, the tournament was running with a limited number of vendors, which meant that volunteers and staff had to take on tasks typically covered by hired companies.

Lehman remembers the two of them in golf carts moving tables around the course, usually in the rain.

It was so much fun, Lehman said, and she couldn’t have been more humble and strong-willed.

Rector admitted that having a different perspective on the golf tournament that year was beneficial. And even fun despite the horrible weather.

It was a refreshing change for me from my day job, she said. It wasn’t a job at all; it was fantastic. I was completely out of my wheelhouse. I have no ability to do anything mechanical other than my job.

I was able to dig and it was a refreshing experience. It was completely out of my norm and it was great.

Now in first place for this part of the tournament, she can still help where needed, but hopes it will come this year in a dry tournament with no rain. Even this week, she was putting on her grunt clothes and helping out where needed to set the course for fans and players.

Although the memories are already plentiful, Rector admitted to looking forward to doing even more at the 2023 event, even though she is wary of playing in the pro-am as an acknowledged terrible golfer.

The best memories are coming here and seeing what a great event it is for Quad-Cities, said Rector, who was invited to the board by former president Laura Divot Ekezian. Volunteering is just amazing and I really enjoy it.

I can think of the weather causing trouble and mulching in the middle of the night when we get the call at 3am; these are always fun. It didn’t sound so great back then, but now I look back on it and it’s some of the fondest memories of connecting with people and just pitching in and getting the job done.

And when the good doctor steps in, you can bet she’ll do it with a smile on her face and a self-deprecating approach that leaves a ray of sunshine behind her.