Fashion
Meet the Viva Team: Annabel Dickson, Fashion Assistant
In this Q&A series, get to know the hardworking members of the Viva team, as they share the highlights of their roles, their favorite restaurants and what they do in their free time.
What is your role at Viva?
I’m the fashion assistant here at Viva, and I also often work on styling projects. My role has changed in the four years I’ve been here and I now spend a lot of my time organizing Marketplace Pages, Shopping Galleries and Edit Pages, as well as supporting Dan Ahwa, our Director from creative and fashion, to sourcing and styling for photo shoots.
Is there a story, issue or project you worked on at Viva that was particularly memorable to you, and why?
My favorite shoot to date has to be working with the amazing musician Ella Yelich-OConnor aka Lorde. It was such a memorable shoot that we worked on for Viva Magazine Volume Seven. Every fashion piece we turned into looks came from young and up-and-coming designers, alongside must-have New Zealand brands. Moreover, we shot it in the most beautiful art gallery, Te Uru Waitakere Contemporary Gallery.
Another would be a shoot I had dreamed of for a long time that finally came out of the chat! I styled the divine Bernadette Anker in an après-ski spirit. We couldn’t quite reach the snow, so we adapted quickly and shot at the beautiful wine bar on Stafford Road in Northcote Point, and everything went perfectly. Think retro skis, bold lycra and 70s knits it was memorable for sure.
What can we expect from Viva Premium?
Incredible and groundbreaking lifestyle journalism and talent! Our team works so hard to orchestrate unique and exceptional work that showcases the best of New Zealand content while giving an international look and feel. Personality isn’t lost either, some of the items and malls you see are styling issues or needs that we also face.
What’s the best thing about your role?
I enjoy working alongside creative and interesting people. I’m so in awe of the incredible work New Zealand designers are producing, and I love working to bring them closer to Viva.
Describe your personal style.
My style is constantly evolving. I find myself drawn to clean, sophisticated silhouettes, but with pops of color and unexpected elements. I am a maximalist at heart. I’m obsessed with a stylish maxi skirt right now and have acquired about 10 of these in search of the perfect piece.
What are your favorite New Zealand stores or brands?
Gosh, way too many to count. Brands I return to regularly include Benjamin Alexander, Wixii, Wynn Hamlyn, Paris Georgia and Harris Tapper. Small brands I have my eye on include Rhyana, BW 36.174 (Blair Wheeler), Frisson Knits, Taylor Groves and Emma Jing.
What is the most special piece of clothing in your wardrobe and why?
Every item in my wardrobe has a special place in my heart. I love collecting pieces that I wouldn’t normally wear every day. My most special piece right now is my new Emilia Wickstead dress, a little black mini. If anything happened to him, I would spiral.
Where is your favorite place to dine and have a drink with friends?
I love a wine bar. An elevated but laid back place where you can drink and snack on delicious food and good wine. My favorites are Bar Celeste, Freidas and Beau.
I’m not super selective with coffee. I drink an Americano, so you can find a half-decent one anywhere. I love my local cafe, the Little French Cafe in Pt Chevalier.
What is your favorite meal to cook for the company and for yourself?
Anyone who knows me knows that I can’t stand cooking, but I love dinner parties! I prefer meals that are easy to prepare: the charred broccoli and chipotle tacos are always a crowd pleaser. When I’m on my own, my favorite is miso noodle and dumpling soup, perfect any time of the year and made in less than 30 minutes.
What else do you read, listen to, or watch when you’re not reading? Long live?
I get my biggest fashion consumption from Instagram; I have accounts that I check almost daily. @Linneklund And @Fannyekstrand are my favorites. Otherwise I love to read The nice woman And British vogue, and listen Drinks after work occasionally during a walk at the beach.
A book (or two) that you can’t put down?
In your free time, what do you like to do?
I’m from the south, so spending time outdoors in nature fills my cup. I hate being away from the ocean for too long, so going to the beautiful beaches surrounding Tmaki is a must for me. Whether it’s (trying) to surf or just a good walk along the beach, I always find it’s exactly what I need.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/viva/fashion/meet-the-viva-team-annabel-dickson-fashion-assistant/46BOUGXBJRGJ5DT36SKOJ7N3YQ/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- De qu’anda Xi Jinping en Amrica Latina?
- Villages active lifestyle fuels healthy aging | News | Daily Sun Villages
- Meet the Viva Team: Annabel Dickson, Fashion Assistant
- Guide you through the AI hype hellscape
- Asked by Joko Widodo to make a long-term program, Prabowo Subianto was flabbergasted.
- Gwen Stefani talks about the Hollywood Walk of Fame star
- Virginia Men’s Tennis | Iaki Montes wins singles title in Italy Bergamo
- Google wants to crack machine non-learning in new competition
- Provo Airport to include international flights
- Long-term relationship between ‘brain fog’ and the new coronavirus
- Christie hits DeSantis video on Trump’s LGBTQ stance as teen ‘food fight’
- Trending #GeneralElectionNow after another disastrous week for Tories