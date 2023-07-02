Meet the Viva Team: Annabel Dickson, Fashion Assistant

In this Q&A series, get to know the hardworking members of the Viva team, as they share the highlights of their roles, their favorite restaurants and what they do in their free time.

What is your role at Viva?

I’m the fashion assistant here at Viva, and I also often work on styling projects. My role has changed in the four years I’ve been here and I now spend a lot of my time organizing Marketplace Pages, Shopping Galleries and Edit Pages, as well as supporting Dan Ahwa, our Director from creative and fashion, to sourcing and styling for photo shoots.

Is there a story, issue or project you worked on at Viva that was particularly memorable to you, and why?

My favorite shoot to date has to be working with the amazing musician Ella Yelich-OConnor aka Lorde. It was such a memorable shoot that we worked on for Viva Magazine Volume Seven. Every fashion piece we turned into looks came from young and up-and-coming designers, alongside must-have New Zealand brands. Moreover, we shot it in the most beautiful art gallery, Te Uru Waitakere Contemporary Gallery.

Another would be a shoot I had dreamed of for a long time that finally came out of the chat! I styled the divine Bernadette Anker in an après-ski spirit. We couldn’t quite reach the snow, so we adapted quickly and shot at the beautiful wine bar on Stafford Road in Northcote Point, and everything went perfectly. Think retro skis, bold lycra and 70s knits it was memorable for sure.

Model Bernie Anker is ready for the snow. Photo / Carolyn Haslett

What can we expect from Viva Premium?

Incredible and groundbreaking lifestyle journalism and talent! Our team works so hard to orchestrate unique and exceptional work that showcases the best of New Zealand content while giving an international look and feel. Personality isn’t lost either, some of the items and malls you see are styling issues or needs that we also face.

What’s the best thing about your role?

I enjoy working alongside creative and interesting people. I’m so in awe of the incredible work New Zealand designers are producing, and I love working to bring them closer to Viva.

Describe your personal style.

My style is constantly evolving. I find myself drawn to clean, sophisticated silhouettes, but with pops of color and unexpected elements. I am a maximalist at heart. I’m obsessed with a stylish maxi skirt right now and have acquired about 10 of these in search of the perfect piece.

What are your favorite New Zealand stores or brands?

Gosh, way too many to count. Brands I return to regularly include Benjamin Alexander, Wixii, Wynn Hamlyn, Paris Georgia and Harris Tapper. Small brands I have my eye on include Rhyana, BW 36.174 (Blair Wheeler), Frisson Knits, Taylor Groves and Emma Jing.

What is the most special piece of clothing in your wardrobe and why?

Every item in my wardrobe has a special place in my heart. I love collecting pieces that I wouldn’t normally wear every day. My most special piece right now is my new Emilia Wickstead dress, a little black mini. If anything happened to him, I would spiral.

Octopus on the menu at Bar Celeste. Photo / Babiche Martens

Where is your favorite place to dine and have a drink with friends?

I love a wine bar. An elevated but laid back place where you can drink and snack on delicious food and good wine. My favorites are Bar Celeste, Freidas and Beau.

I’m not super selective with coffee. I drink an Americano, so you can find a half-decent one anywhere. I love my local cafe, the Little French Cafe in Pt Chevalier.

What is your favorite meal to cook for the company and for yourself?

Anyone who knows me knows that I can’t stand cooking, but I love dinner parties! I prefer meals that are easy to prepare: the charred broccoli and chipotle tacos are always a crowd pleaser. When I’m on my own, my favorite is miso noodle and dumpling soup, perfect any time of the year and made in less than 30 minutes.

What else do you read, listen to, or watch when you’re not reading? Long live?

I get my biggest fashion consumption from Instagram; I have accounts that I check almost daily. @Linneklund And @Fannyekstrand are my favorites. Otherwise I love to read The nice woman And British vogue, and listen Drinks after work occasionally during a walk at the beach.

A book (or two) that you can’t put down?

In your free time, what do you like to do?