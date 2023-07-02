The Idol: Interview with the costume designer

The idol‘s Jocelyn is an it-girl. There is no doubt about it. In part, that’s because of her somewhat burgeoning music career, significant connections, and high following that we imagine she inevitably has, but more importantly, her desirable personality is down to her inimitable work as a costume designer. Natasha Newman-Thomas.

As she tells Hypebae, “Costumes always play a crucial role in character development. In reality, the things we choose to put on our bodies are the instant read we give to others,” and in the case of Jocelyn, what others perceive is that she is a very big star.Whether it’s her penchant for tiny bikini tops or countless sets of lingerie and heels, there’s something about the way which Jocelyn introduces herself to the world that makes us want more.





Despite the series’ widely critical reception and controversial take on contemporary sex, it has its upsides. Yes, A one of them is the fact that it features BLACKPINK member and all-around icon Jennie Kim, but the other? Fashion, baby. Apparently created in the same world as Euphoria – another series completely defying trends, influencing fashion and leaving a legacy – The idolis in a league of its own, at least when it comes to clothing, anyway. Through Newman-Thomas’ carefully curated closet, villains like Tedros and his smarmy rat tail are born, while tricky benefactors like Chloe win our hearts. As a result, the link between fashion and identity has never been stronger.

As The idol is coming to an end, we caught up with Newman-Thomas to find out more about where her inspiration came from, how she brought the vision of Sam Levinson and Abel Tesfaye to life and, most importantly, what it was like to work with Lily-Rose Depp and Jennie Kim.

How did you first hear about The idol and what attracted you to the project?





How did you first hear about The idol and what attracted you to the project?

I got a call from legendary Euphoria the costume designer Heidi Bivens who told me about the show and I was immediately captivated. Growing up in LA and working with musicians longer than I care to admit, the idea of ​​creating an LA-based pop star sounded like my dream project and something I have unique qualifications for.

What can you tell us about your creative process, where do you normally start?

I usually start by reading the scripts, having a conversation with the director, then moving on to creating mood boards and fittings.

The show has a pretty star-studded cast, what was it like working with BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Lily-Rose Depp?

It was a real pleasure to work with these two extremely talented women, who both share an impressive commitment to their craft. Lily and I had more time to create Jocelyn’s costumes, which I loved every minute of! She has a deep understanding of character development and a rare knowledge of fashion history that makes her a dream collaborator on a project in which both are integral to building a star character. Jennie’s schedule required us to get her looks done faster – but because her music career requires her to work at such a fast pace, once we were together, we were able to pop her looks with the same level of thought and care. .





Where did your inspiration come from?

I am inspired by everything. For The idol, I was looking at a lot of old pictures of movie premieres, I was watching a lot of parades from the 90s; I had the Madonna SEX book on my desk for inspiration for the costume department if anyone was feeling a creative lull. I like to fall asleep watching old episodes of Johnny Carson Tonight’s showwhich gives a good look at the star energy we’ve channeled for these characters.

What can you tell us about the role fashion plays in the series? What does it tell us about the characters and their plots?

Costumes always play a crucial role in character development. In reality, the things we choose to put on our bodies are the instant read we give to others – wedding rings signify marriage, a band t-shirt can lead to friendship with another person with similar musical interests, etc , we try to get into the minds of the characters and think about how they would represent themselves and what they would express through their adornment.

Up until now the show has been known for its sex scenes and depiction of sex, what impact has that had on the design choices you made?

We always want the actors to feel comfortable and safe so they can give their best performances – we were very clear about this when discussing the wardrobe for these scenes with the actors.



It has been said that The idol takes place in the same universe as Euphoria* – which was another incredibly influential series in terms of fashion. How did this play a role in your process?

Going into production on this series, I was not aware of the Euphoria ride. While the Euphoria the costumes are truly iconic and have had a massive influence on trends, we’re trying to create a different echelon of characters, most of whom exist at an unrelated socio-economic level – which naturally creates a separation between the aesthetics of the two shows. I have huge respect for Heidi (Bivens) and I think it will be really fun to merge the two worlds we’ve created.

Finally, what are some of your favorite looks from the show, and why?

Honestly, there are too many favorites and I love them all for different reasons!

*Any connection between the IdolandEuphoriais pure speculation. This has not been confirmed by Sam or HBO.