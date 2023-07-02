A wedding dress restorer breathes life back into more than 150 years of history | National

(CNN) One spring day in Oakland, California, under the beams of a Victorian-era mansion, Karen Tierney stood surrounded by centuries of history. Tierney is a professional seamstress and textile restorer, and had brought together 12 of her clients to model wedding dresses sewn or restored by Tierney’s own hand. Some of the designs dated back to the 1800s, and others were handmade to evoke the age of Lord Byron and Jane Austen or any other style and era a bride could dream up.

The April fashion show was held in the coach house of an 1868 mansion that belonged to California Governor George Pardee and served as a fundraiser for the property. It was also a celebration of tradition, family and over 150 years of wedding dress history.

The threads of history

Tierney has been restoring wedding dresses and creating her own bespoke work for 18 years. She operates her business, Keychain Studio, out of his historic home in Alameda, Calif. Before that, she had a successful career as a graphic designer for Adobe, followed by several years of teaching. However, Tierneys career as a textile specialist began on the dance floor.

While I was teaching, I had started doing vintage ballroom dancing, Tierney told CNN. I got into a dance troupe where I had to have historically accurate costumes. People liked my costumes so much that they asked me to start making them.

A lifelong seamstress, Tierney has immersed herself in research and the art of historical restoration of wedding dresses and lace. Such work is not only highly specialized, it is sometimes so specific that it could be a science. Tierney says mending lace requires thin, sharp needles and thread as thin as a spider’s web.

Then there’s everything that goes under a dress to shape it. I once had to make a kind of crinoline (a rigid, cage-like undergarment worn under a skirt) called an elliptical crinoline that required 40 yards of boning, she said. It was quite a feat of engineering.

Interestingly, Tierney found the practicality of her graphic design skills in problem solving, a tendency towards perfection has served her well in this new quest.

Awakening from the past

When it comes to emotionally charged fashion, wedding dresses probably take the cake. Tierney said she was honored to work on dresses that have been worn by multiple generations of one family. A dress she restored was on her 11th wearer.

Families like to be involved in the process. They like to see it come to life. And I love that these people care so much about these dresses, that they honor their past. They are very, very sentimental about them. There’s a lot of trust involved.

That may mean taking the whole thing apart and fixing it piece by piece, like Tierney did with a wedding dress from 1894. Some customers ask for original, custom historical pieces that Tierney calls fancy dresses.

Whatever the project, it is something that requires a lot of time and attention.

Sometimes when I get a dress to restore, I just put it on a mannequin and watch it for a few days, deciding how to fix the problem.

Celebrating beauty

Restoring historic wedding dresses is a highly specialized industry, and Tierney said she has deep, trusting relationships with many of her clients. So when Tierney was asked to show off some of her designs for April’s fundraising fashion show, she cast a net far and wide to collect some of her designs.

I contacted the brides and everyone responded very positively, she said. I received a dress from Maine, one from Montana, one from Oregon, and two from Southern California. They were sent from everywhere.

All the usual work came next; the fittings, the extreme measures to protect the precious dresses from wear and tear while they are hung in the designated horse-drawn carriages backstage.

I thought there would be about 50 people. That’s what the organizer said, Tierney said of the attendees. But then there were 75. Then 100, 120, 150 people until the room was full.

One by one, the creations floated: An 1865 top, hand-crocheted in Ireland, fitted over a flowing, open-back dove gray dress. A linen and lace confection that survived the devastating 1906 San Francisco earthquake. Pink taffeta embellished with fabric flowers, an original design in the style of an 1868 reception dress. Models included a mother and two daughters, wearing restorations and remakes showing different eras: white and lace cap sleeves from the 1960s, an ivory corset from 1883 and a draped and bias-cut silhouette from the 1930s.

Tierney says people who lent their dresses to the show were thrilled to see them appreciated in a different light. And Tierney, who has spent his life learning, creating and growing, has witnessed a new appreciation for his craft.

I love doing things, she says. And besides, I like to make things beautiful again.

The-CNN-Wire

& 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Company. Discovery. All rights reserved.