Gigi Hadid shares behind-the-scenes photos from Paris Fashion Week





Gigi Hadid gives her followers exactly what they want: a behind-the-scenes look at glamorous Paris Fashion Week. The 28-year-old model and mother of daughter Khai did what she does best last week and walked the runway in Paris. Hadid looked stunning as she took part in the Le Chouchou Jacquemus Fall 2023 fashion show at the gardens of Versailles. Hadid gave fans a taste of the off-track action by posting a carousel of photos to Instagram on Saturday. In the post, Hadid shared photos of herself fresh-faced and with what appears to be pimple cream on her chin (relatable), followed by her all-cream outfit worn on the catwalk and a video of the Eiffel Tower. Hadid also posted a photo holding hands with her model friend, Kendall Jenner, who also took part in the Jacquemus fashion show. Hadid captioned the post,.. a bit of a lot of things that happened in Paris this week.. Thank you all x x. While in Paris, Hadid also attended the ANDAM Fashion Awards, while rocking a stunning black one-shoulder look by Chlo. In one of her Instagram snaps, Hadid shared a photo of herself attending a reunion for the awards, including a Chlo runway book. ANDAM Fashion Awards 2023 At the Royal Palace ANDAM Fashion Awards 2023 At the Royal Palace Marc Piasecki ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/dsu1tpr70BDCTPmLlJqn1Q–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE0NDA-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/teen_vogue_128/b4ec7afeebea5fa473553e2d 73b860a2″/> ANDAM Fashion Awards 2023 At the Royal Palace Marc Piasecki ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/dsu1tpr70BDCTPmLlJqn1Q–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE0NDA-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/teen_vogue_128/b4ec7afeebea5fa473553e2d7 3b860a2″ class=”caas – img”/> Marc Piasecki Hadid also showed off other photos on her Instagram Story, including her commute to work which was at the Muse d’Orsay. The Jacquemus fashion show brought out stars such as David and Victoria Beckham, Eva Longoria, Claire Foy, Emily Ratajkowski, and many more. Originally appeared on teen vogue Want more Gigi Hadid? Check out these stories:

