Salma Hayek ups the ante in plunging latex dress





Actress Salma Hayek, 56, took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate her Latino heritage – and shared a never-before-seen photo from the 2023 Met Galaafter party in the process. THE Magic Mike’s Last Dance star shared a photo gallery highlighting “a brilliant new generation of Latin actresses”, one of which was a nod next to Netflix Wednesday’s leading lady, Jenna Ortega. ©Instagram Salma Hayek shared a behind-the-scenes snap of Jenna Ortega “I’m always inspired when I hang out with the bright new generation of Latin actresses, they inject me with strength and inspiration. #latinopride #sisterhood,” Salma captioned her post, which received several thousand likes. likes. Salma’s photo gave a rare glimpse inside the illustrious Met Gala, which is generally a no-go zone for the press and paparazzi. The star stood inside the New York gallery, surrounded by portraits and sculptures that are hidden from public view for the night in fashion’s most coveted affair. © Michael Buckner Salma Hayek Stunned at Met Gala 2023 in Gucci In her candid selfie with Jenna, the actress wore her mesmerizing Gucci tulle gown which was formed from a futuristic hybrid of latex and tulle. The Mexican-American star’s cherry red dress featured a crimson bustier laced with beaded draped sleeves over the shoulders. ©Getty Salma’s beaded strapless dress turned heads at the 2023 Met Gala The voluminous skirt upped the ante yet again with a sheer lace underlay in the center, which Salma paired with a pair of matching platform heels. Salma slicked her raven hair into a sleek low ponytail, accessorized with enchanting diamond jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz. While Salma’s selfie with Jenna was in black and white, that didn’t stop fans from flocking to the comments to relive her jaw-dropping Met Gala set. “GORGEOUS,” one fan joked, while another wrote, “Salma you are a goddess.” ©Getty Salma celebrated “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art The Oscar-nominated star recently served up a series of ultra-glamorous red carpet looks. ©Getty Images Salma Hayek attends a Black Mirror Season 6 event Salma has spent the past month traveling the world, making a series of promotional appearances in New York City for the sake of the black mirrorepisode “Joan is Awful”, with Annie Murphy, which launched the sixth season of the famous Netflix series. ©Getty Images Salma Hayek attends I Like to Watch LIVE with Trixie Mattel & Katya presenting Black Mirror Season 6 episode ‘Joan is Awful’ at Paris Theater on June 13, 2023 in New York City The 56-year-old dazzled at the New York premiere, wearing a shimmering mermaid-like dress embellished with silver and turquoise rhinestones and a flowing maxi skirt.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/fashion/celebrity-style/496783/salma-hayek-plunging-latex-dress-met-gala-unseen-photo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos