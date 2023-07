Ukraine, Israel and Spain qualify for the Paris Olympics in men’s football

PARIS (AP) Israel and Spain qualified for the men’s soccer tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics because England won their quarter-final match on Sunday at the European Under-21 Championship. Ukraine joined them later on Sunday after winning the final quarter-final 3-1 against France, which was already guaranteed to play in the Olympics as hosts. Israel and Spain had qualified for the Euro U21 semi-finals on Saturday, putting themselves on track to take two of the three available Olympic places to join France who secured guaranteed direct entry. Liverpool’s midfield overhaul continued with the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from Leipzig. The Hungarian international was priced at 60 million pounds ($76 million) and signed a five-year contract. Former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas announced his retirement from football on Saturday at the age of 36, almost 20 years after making his Arsenal debut aged 16. American winger Tim Weah has completed a move to Juventus, fulfilling a dream his father once had of playing for the legendary Italian club. Andres Iniesta said goodbye to Japanese football with his first league start to the season as title-seeking Vissel Kobe drew 1-1 at home to Consadole Sapporo. England won 1-0 on Sunday against Portugal in Kutaisi, Georgia, but are not eligible to represent Great Britain in the Olympic team which also includes Northern Ireland, Scotland and the Country of Wales in men’s football. England’s result guaranteed Olympic places for the other three semi-finalists of the Euro U21, co-hosted by Georgia and Romania. England will face Israel on Wednesday. Ukraine will face Spain in the semi-finals on Wednesday, despite falling early behind France. Georgiy Sudakov scored twice before half-time and his Shakhtar Donetsk team-mate Artem Bondarenko sealed the win in the 86th minute. Last year, Russia were banned by UEFA from international tournaments due to their invasion of Ukraine and dropped from a Euro U21 qualifying group. The 16-nation Olympic men’s football roster already includes the United States and the Dominican Republic, as well as hosts France. Israel has been playing national team football as a member of UEFA, the European football governing body, since the 1990s due to political and security issues with members of the Asian Football Confederation. Olympic men’s soccer is an under-23 tournament with three older players allowed on each team. Kylian Mbappé should be available for selection by France. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer And https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/paris-olympics-soccer-israel-spain-under21-euros-acea5bf4039ef547a0832b55de60d22a The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos