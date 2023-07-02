PBS NewsTime | The environmental and human costs of fast fashion | Season 2023

JOHN: IT’S EASY TO SEE THE LOOK OF FAST FASHION — TRENDY, AFFORDABLE CLOTHING THAT LANDS IN STORE AS SOON AS E-STYLE IS IN Vogue.

THE INDUSTRY IS VALUED AT MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED MILLION AND THESE BRANDS ARE PARTICULARLY POPULAR WITH YOUNG CONSUMERS.

BUT THE E INDUSTRY IS IN RUTINIA FOR POOR WORKING CONDITIONS AND USING CHEAP TEXTILES THAT END UP IN THE LANDFILL AFTER JUST A FEW WEARS.

ALI ROGIN TELLS US HH CHINESE COCOANY SHEIN, ONE OF THE WORLD’S FASTEST GROWING RAPID FASHION BRANDS TRYING TO FIX ITS PUBLIC IMAMA, AND THE REACTION TO IT.

REPORTRT: RECECTLY, SHEIN ININTED A GROUP OF VIDEO INFLUENERS SHARING NGPP TIKTOKOKN A PAID TRIP TO HIS SO-CALLER INNOVATIONONACTORY IN ANGZHOU, CHINA.

THTHINFLUENCERS POSTED GLOLONGLY ABOUT COMPANY AND FACTORY CONDITIONS.

BUT THIS IS ONLY OO OF THE 6000 FACTORIRI OF COCOANY AND ITS HEAD F TORIES.

ININTHER INSTALLATIONS, — 6060 FACTORIES AND TEST FACTORIES.

AT OTHER FACILITIES, SHEIN HAS BEEN ACCUSED OF WORKER ABUSE AND USE OF M MERIALS LINKED TO UIGUR SVE LABOR.

THE COMPANY E NIE CE.S.

JOURNALIST IMAN AMRANI INVESTIGATED S SIN IN THE CUMENTARY INSIDE S SIN CHINA.

>> I FEEL TIRED.

COVER.

JOURNALIST: AND IMAN AMAMNI JOINS MEMEOW.

IMAN, THANK YOU SOSOUCH FOR JOINING US.

IMAN, LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CHARGES ATHEIN IS FACING.

>> WE FOUND THEY WERE OPLE WHO WORKED G HOUR YS WHICH IS AGAINST TT LAW IN CHINA.

THIS IS ALSO AGAINST THEIN’S CODE OF CONDUCT.

PEOPLE HAD ONE DAY OFF A MONTH AND A LOT OF PEOPLE CAME TO THE FACTORY AND COME NEARBY IN THIS KIND OF FRUITS WHICH MEANS THEY SHOULDN’T VISIT THEIR FAMILIES AND THEY CANNOT RETURN H IT VERY EASILY OR THEY WOULD D VE THEIR PAID HOOKED..

THERE WERE OTHER CONCERNS ABOUT THAT THE ENVIRONMENT WAS VERY PRECEDED BECAUSE ONE LEVEL PRODUCTION IS HIGH AND SO FAST.

THEY HAVE TO MAKE SO MANY CLOTHES AND THEY HAVE TO WORK ON A COMMISSION.

SO THIS MEANS IT IS A VERY STRESSFUL ENVIRONMENT TO WORK IN, AND NOT ONE MOST PEOPLE WOULD LIKE TO WORK IN.

>> LET’S TALK ABOUT THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN SHEIN AND TIKTOK AND OTHER SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCERS.

THERE IS A VEVE SYMBIOTIC LATION HERE.

>> WELL SHEIN AS A BRAND DOESN’T REALLY HAVE A FACE.

SO THE INFLUENCERS THAT ATT PARTNERS BECOME THE FACE OF BRANAN SO HE SOMETIMES ASSOCIATES WITH MICRO-INFLUEURS, WHO ARE INFLUENCERS WITH ABOUT 10,000 FOLLOWERS OR LESS, WHO GENERATE TRUST WITH THEIR FOLLOWERS BECAUSE THEY ARE ACTS FROM A SMALL COMMUNITY OF FOLLOWERS.

THEY FEEL VERY C NECTED TO HIS INFLUENCES.

BUT THE INFLUENCERS WHO HAVE PARTICIPATED IN THIS JOURNEY, SOME OF THEM HAVE A HALF AILLION OR A MILLION FOLLOWERS.

SO THEY HAVE REALLY WORKED WITH INFFLNCERS ACROSS THE SPECTCTM, HOPING T TT THAT THEY WILL ANNOUNCE TO CONONMERS WHO SPEND MONEY WITH THEM.

JOURNALIST: ANANNOW TELL US A LITTLE MORE ABOUT THE BACKLALA WHICH HAPPENED TT THOSE INFLUENCERS WHO WANT ON THIS IRIP.

IT SEEMS THAT THE CONDITIONS THEY ARE FEATURED IN THE TT VIDEOS THEY PRODUCED IN THE CONTENT THAT C THIS SPITE OF THE TRIP WAS VERY DIFFERENT FROM THE CONDITIONS YOU AND UR COLLEAGUGU ON COVER IN YOUR DOCUMENTARY.

>> YES.

WELL, I WAS VERY SURPRISED WHEN I SAW THE VIDEO THAT WAS STICKED BY THESE INFLUENCENCC, BECAUSE I HAHA SAW THE COVERED SEQUENCE OUR JOURNANATE FOUND.

AND IT WAS I KNOWN WHEN THESE E FLUENCERS, WHEN THEY JOKIKILY DESCRIBE THEMSELVES AS INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISTS AND SAY HE WAS TALKING TO THESE WORKERS WHO SEEM VERY Y PPY BUT ALSO DON’T SEEM TO MAKE A LOT OF CLOTHES EMS.

IT’S LIKE A SHOWROOM TOTOE, THE PLACE WHERE THEY WERE BROUGHT.

AND AS YOU SAID IN THE INTRODUCTION, THERE ARE MANY, MANY SUPPLIERS WHO MAKE CLOTHES FOR SHEIN.

SO I DON’T THINK IT’S VERY SHAME TO TRY AND PRESENT A FACTORY AS BEING G PLACE E ERE THE CLOTHES PEOPLE BUY ON THE WEBSBSE ARE COMIMI.

JOURNALIST: DO YOU UNDERSTAND THAT OTHER FAST FASHION COMPANIES ALSO ENGAGE IN THIS KIND OF TACTCTS, OR IS SHHSHN A LITTLE EXCEPTIONAL? R?

>> I WOULD SAY MAMA, MANY CLOTHING COMPANIES ENGAGE IN SILAR TACTICS, BUT NOT TO THE EXTENT THAT IT IS.

EY OUTSTRIRIALL OTHER FAST FASHION N ANDS.

THIS IS THE BIG FAST FASHION BRAND IN THEHEORLD.

IT HAS MORE GOOGLE SRCHES THAN KE, FOR EXAMPLE.

AND I THINK K IN POINT ON THE FOFOS ON SHEIN IS BECAUSE E IS THE BIGGEST, IT SET THE TONE.

IF IT ENGAGES IN REALLY AGGRESSIVE WAYS OF MARKETING APPAREL AND APPAREL TO PEOPLE, OTHER COMPANIES AND OTHER BRANDS WILL FEEL LIKE THEY HAVE TO COMPETE WITH THIS BY DOING THE SAME THING.

JOURNALIST: INFLUENCERS THEMSELVES HAVE A LOT OF CRITICISM FOR COCO FF ON THIS JOURNEY, FOR ACCEPTING SHEIN’S SPIN WITHOUT REALLY CHALLENGING IT.

WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF THIS REVIEW?

>> I THINK IT’S REALLY FAIR THAT THE CRITICISM IS LAID AT THE FEET OF ILUENCERS.

THE RESPONSIBILITY IS WITH THE BRAND AND AS I SAY THE BRAND HAS NO FACE, E, WHERE THE INFLFLNCERS BECOME THE FACE AND THE BRAND DD YOU FIND YOURSELF WITH PEOPLE WHO ARGUE AT AUT THE INFLFLNCES AND FORGET ABABT THE BIG PICTURE HERE, WHICH IS ABOUT WHAT BRAND PRACTICES ARE.

THERE IS A REASON THEY DON’T INVITE THE JOURNALISIS TO TAKE A TOUR OF THE FAÇACRIES.

EY INVITES INFLUENCERS WHO OPERATE IN AC CUD ECOCOMY.

THEY ARE P PPLE, YOUNG PEOPLE, WHO ARE Aspirational.

THEY W WT MUST BE SEEN AS FASHIONABLE AND D SEEM TO BE SEEN IN DEMAMA.

THEY WERE FLIGHTED TO C CNA.

THOUGH I THINK NOW I’M DEFINITELY HAHAA BACKLASHSH AND I THINK WE NEED TO TAKE A STEP BACK FRFR THIS AND CONTINUE TO FOCUS ON THE BRANANRT REPORT: IN THE ROLLOUT OF THIS TRIP THEY HAVE COMMENDER CRITICICM FOR ONLY SEEMING TOO MUCH RECRUIT INFLUENCERS WHO REPRESENT OEN MARGINALIZED COMMUNITIES, INCLUDING MORE SED INFLUENCERS OF COLOR.

WHAT DO YOU THINK OF F AT OBOBRVATION?

I THINK THEY ARE VERY TASTY ON THE PUBLIC.

THEY KNOW YOUNG PEOPLE ARE MORE ACCESSIBLE TO FASHION AND WANT REPRESENTATION.

AND I ALSO THINK BY USING MINORITY INFLUENCES ON UNDERREPRESENTED PEOPLE IN THE FASHION INDUSTRY, IT MEANS WE KIND OF THOSE ARGUMENTS.

WE TALK ABOUT IT’S DIFFICULT TO BUY CLOTHES THAT FIT PLUS E SIZE MEN, BUT THAT’S NOT THE GOAL.

AND THE FOCUCUHERE IS ON PRACTICES.

AND YES ALL WOMEN SHOULD BUY CLOTHES THAT ARE VERY COMFORTABLE TO ME, BUT THIS SHOULD NOT BE AT THE EXPENSE OF PEOPLE WHO WORK IN FACTORIES AND HAVE TO MAKE THESE CLOTHES.

JOURNALIST: JOURNALIST IMAN AMRANI, DOCUMENTATOR BEHIND ININDE SHEIN MACHINE, UNTOTO.

THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR JOINING >> THANK YOU FOR HAVING ME.