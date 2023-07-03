You’re beautiful, but why dress like that: Brittany Mahomes’ outfit in Las Vegas bothers many despite the support of Patrick Mahomes

It’s a time of celebration in the Mahomes house. Patrick Mahomes, along with teammate Travis Kelce, just won Capital Ones: The Match against NBA stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in Las Vegas. And accompanying him to Sin City was his wife, Brittany Mahomes. Brittany is still her husband’s #1 supporter. So it was no surprise to fans to see her also accompany Mahomes to the golf game.

More recently, Brittany has once again made headlines. And this time it wasn’t because of her unwavering support for her husband, which she is known for. On the contrary, Brittany made headlines after her daring Las Vegas outfit became the talk of the town.

Brittany Mahomes dazzles in a daring outfit

The mother-of-two was on hand with her two children, baby Bronze and baby Sterling, at the Wynn Golf Course to cheer on her NFL hubby on The Match. And it seems after the competition, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany decided to enjoy their time and the Sin City lifestyle and Vegas nightlife.

via Getty DENVER, CO OCTOBER 17: Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stands on the field before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

In a recent instagram post shared by Brittany, she is seen posing in a bold and revealing outfit. The series of photos reveals the current Kansas City Currents co-owner dazzling in a see-through shirt while wearing matching underwear and thigh-high boots. She decided to go for an all-black look, as her husband Patrick Mahomes is seen in a more casual outfit in one of the photos, wearing a white t-shirt and black pants. Brittany posed for all the photos, leaving her golden hair open and flaunting her beauty despite becoming a mother of two. She accompanied the post with a caption that read, When in Vegas, meaning the NFL couple enjoyed their time in Sin City.

And even the 2X Super Bowl champion continued to show his love and support for his wife in the comments section while posting three fire emojis. But despite this, fans had a rather split opinion, where some were upset with the choice of clothes, and others came forward to show their love for Mahomes’ wife.

Fans are divided over Brittany’s outfit choice

After Russell Wilson’s wife, Ciara was slammed for her outfit at Vanity Fair’s 2023 Oscar party, it looks like Brittany is also being slammed for the same.

Some fans expressed their disappointment and dismay at the mother-of-two’s daring fashion sense.

It’s just wrong. You are a beautiful young woman and a mother who is simply wrong.

I don’t understand. You’re beautiful, but why dress like that?

I usually like her style, but that’s not it..she looks like a Vegas showgirl

I love you very much, but it’s not for all of us to see

While other fans were just impressed with Brittany Mahomes who looked stunning in the look

If I could take this outfit off, I would wear it too! To like

You’re officially part of my bad moms club, everything about your outfit is

You’re the only one I’ve seen that looks amazing in this outfit. It’s perfect

Despite all the criticism, the Mahomes family is a tight-knit bunch. And for them, their main motivator is the support they have for each other through everything. So it doesn’t look like the criticism will affect Brittany and Patrick Mahomes intensely, as they both continue to live their happy lives together.

