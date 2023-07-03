Alicia Keys brings the heat of fashion for her summer tour

Although for most of us the summer season is a time of rest, when you’re Alicia Keys, it’s the perfect time to get down to business and kick off a whole new tour. On Friday evening, the singer began her Summer Tour Keys at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, the first of a series of stops over the next several weeks. It’s the best show I’ve ever done, says Keys vogue of the window. Visually, musically, it’s a whole new world and level. I feel so excited and the summer energy is amazing. Along with performing some of her biggest hits, like Fallin and No One, Keys brings the heat of fashion with her stage wardrobe.

Working with stylist Anna Trevelyan, Keys wanted to tap into a new fashion vibe for the tour, while still feeling authentically herself. I have such an androgynous energy, both masculine and feminine, and I really wanted to bring that energy to the fore, Keys says of her stage looks. I wanted to bring a mix. I love that it is also very colorful and bright: it really captures my spirit and the summer. Together, the pair landed custom designs from labels including Valentino, Pucci, GCDS, Monot and Self-Portrait. I love all the different designer vibes, says Keys. i like that everyone [look] has its own personality; you can see that each creator thought specifically of me. I also wear pieces that haven’t even been shown yet!

Fans got their first glimpse of Keys’ new ensembles at the Tampa show. Some of his favorites? I love Pucci [outfits]; I love how colorful they are and how the fabric shines, she says. (A look with a cape, top and pants in reflective material.) Another highlight is the personalized Valentino creation, also complemented by a spectacular cape coat. It feels quite sleek and classy, ​​Keys says. I like the drama of the cape and the beadwork. I have these stairs that I go down, and the way they go down the stairs is so amazing. Keys says what she wears can have a significant impact on how she presents herself to an audience. I see fashion as a performance, she says. Fashion is a beautiful expression of who you are and who you will transform into.