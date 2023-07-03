ASFAR end title drought in dramatic fashion, St. Kitts & Nevis make Gold Cup debut & more

By Neel Shelat.

The 2022/23 season is over, but as Frantic Football podcast listeners know, football never stops. With transfers dominating mainstream news, we’ve found four interesting stories regarding the action on the pitch in lesser-followed leagues and competitions around the world.



🇲🇦 Morocco: ASFAR puts an end to 15 years of drought in the league

The Botola Pro title race ended in dramatic fashion in Morocco as a timeout penalty proved decisive.

ASFAR were looking on course to claim their first league title since 2008 as they grabbed the top spot less than a third of the way there and held it until the end, but the runners-up in the Champions League, Wydad Casablanca, have made things interesting by finding form. at the right time and the establishment of a last day decider.

The capital club still had the advantage as they started the day with a one-point lead, so their fate was in their hands. Ittihad Tanger, 14th, had nothing to play for, so one would have expected them to overcome them quite easily, but things got very tense.

ASFAR took the lead fairly early in both halves but were caught each time until 75 minutes into the second half. Wydad, meanwhile, comfortably established a two-goal lead in their game, so they were doing everything they could. It looked like their efforts were going to be rewarded until six minutes into added time when 23-year-old Reda Slim netted his second penalty of the match to bring the title back to Rabat.

After a very disappointing decade in the 2010s where they went completely trophyless, the good times seem to be back for ASFAR. They currently hold the national titles in the men’s and women’s leagues and are also holders of the CAF Women’s Champions League.

🇹🇳 Tunisia: cloth du Sahel puts an end to the streak of Espérance

Regular readers of the column will know that we love our unusual league formats, so we have to highlight Tunisia’s now. Now is a good time to do that too, as we finally have new champions crowned for the first time in six years in the form of the Sahel web.

The last time a team other than Esprance won the men’s top flight in Tunisia, the league followed a regular round-robin format. If the format was changed to make things more competitive, it didn’t quite work, but it certainly made things a bit more confusing. Here’s how it goes:

During the first phase of the season, the 16 teams are divided into two groups of eight (Groups A and B). Within each group, clubs compete home and away in a regular round-robin format to produce the final draw for the first phase. The only definitive thing decided at this stage is a few relegation spots, as the last clubs in both groups are relegated halfway through the season. Of the teams above them, the top four in each group advance to the Championship Group and the other three play in the Relegation Group to decide the other two relegation spots.

Here is an example of Group A this season, where Esprance finished in front of the Sahel canvas.

Moving on to the Championship Group, the teams’ original point tallies mean nothing, but they don’t all start with zero points either. The group winners start with three points, the second with two, the last podiums with one and the fourth with nothing. They compete home and away, deciding the title and continental places.

Simple enough, right?

🏆 CONCACAF Gold Cup: St. Kitts and Nevis makes its tournament debut

Another not-so-simple format is the CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualifiers and its interrelationship with the Nations League, but in all honesty it has helped some less fanciful teams make it to the main event in the United States. this summer.

The 16-team tournament roster featured 13 direct qualifiers: the top two of the four Nations League A groups, the winners of the four Nations League B groups and an invitational entry for Qatar. The remaining three spots were decided in a qualifying tournament held just before the main event, consisting of the remaining League A entrants, League B runners-up and League C winners.

These 12 teams were drawn in three separate brackets, where they effectively played qualifying semi-finals and finals. Of course, the draw was the top seed, so St. Kitts and Nevis’ first opponents were the more popular Curaao. It wasn’t much of a surprise when they conceded 22 minutes, but an 83rd-minute equalizer took the game to penalties, where they recovered better after both sides failed to score their first attempt.

They then came up against a side from French Guiana who beat Sint Maarten four times in the semi-finals, so they were the underdogs again. This time, however, they were the ones who took the lead first. Nonetheless, the game again ended in a penalty shootout, where they celebrated a similar result as all of their takers kept their cool.

With that, St. Kitts and Nevis celebrated qualifying for the CONCACAF Gold Cup for the first time ever. They are yet to get a point or even score a goal in the competition and won’t come out of their group, but the fact that they are there is a big deal in itself.

A good start to Claude Makll’s mandate as technical adviser to Saint Kitts and Nevis.

🏆 Euro U21 UEFA: Georgia draws record crowds and qualifies for knockouts



Youth football is having an excellent year in Europe in terms of fan attendance. After Hajduk Split drew thousands of fans to their UEFA Youth League round of 16 in Switzerland, the Euro Under-21s saw a new attendance record set in the group stage.

The tournament takes place in Romania and Georgia, with Groups B and D based in the former and A and C in the latter. Georgia automatically qualified for the tournament for the very first time as co-hosts, and have been a sensation so far. They were drawn in a very difficult group with Belgium, the Netherlands and Portugal and therefore expected to finish last, but they did the opposite.

Georgia’s three group games were played at the home of Dinamo Tbilisi, who had 13 academy graduates in their country’s squad. A 2-0 win over Portugal in their opener saw them become the talk of the town, as over 41,000 people gathered to watch them take on Belgium afterwards. A second-half comeback after two goals meant they would only need a point from their last game to qualify for knockouts, so the excitement started to build.

This time, more than 43,000 fans filled the stands of Dinamo Arena to beat the attendance record they themselves had set a few days ago. The stands erupted when Zuriko Davitashvilli scored a stunning opener in the 42nd minute, so even though the Netherlands responded before half-time, Georgia finished the group stage top of the table.

A memorable knockout run could be in sight for what is clearly an extremely talented Georgia U21 team.

Stats and images courtesy of Transfermarkt, FotMob and Sofascore.