Fashion
Sofia Richie’s best fashion moments
After Sofia Richie married Elliot Grainge at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the south of France, it seemed like she was suddenly all over the internet. Her style is hailed as embodying “understated luxury” and features brands like Chanel, Prada and The Row on a loop (and she’s rarely sans her Tiffany padlock bracelet). Here’s a look back at Sofia’s most stylish outfits over the past year (and how you can shop some of her favorite pieces):
June 14, 2023
For a night out in Los Angeles, Richie wore an all black Chanel outfit, wearing the brand’s sphere bag with a beaded shoulder strap.
May 17, 2023
Sofia showed off her summer style with Annie Bing jeans, a Destrée jacket and Bottega Venetta leather pumps.
May 17, 2023
For the opening of a Szane store in Brentwood, Sofia wore the brand’s camel jacket and black jeans.
May 9, 2023
For the Chanel Resort Show 2024, Sofia wore an all-Chanel outfit.
May 7, 2023
To see his father Lionel Richie perform at the coronation concert in honor of King CharlesSofia opted for a fuchsia suit designed by Destree and black Yves Saint Laurent pumps.
April 30, 2023
Sofia’s honeymoon style was enviable, including this Prada blue and white striped shirt, The Row sandals, Celine sunglasses and a Prada tote (which is undeniably the bag of this season perfect summer beach bag).
April 20, 2023
Once again, Sofia wore it head to toe Chanel; this time, for pre-wedding festivities in the south of France.
March 7, 2023
For Chanel’s Fall 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week, Sofia wore an all-Chanel look once again, opting for a blue plaid dress.
January 24, 2023
During the Chanel Haute Couture S/S 2023 show, Sofia remained faithful to the brand in a black and white outfit.
January 22, 2023
Proving that bomber jackets are always in style, Sofia looked comfy and laid-back in London in this Brunello Cucinelli leather jacket and suede boots from The Row.
November 23, 2023
Sofia, wearing a Rouje trench coat, proved that white outfits aren’t just for summer. She accessorized with Olivier Peoples x the Row sunglasses.
November 14, 2022
Sofia kept it casual in Celine jeans, a camel long sleeve and Adidas sneakers for a day out in Los Angeles
September 15, 2022
A good pair of jeans and a good white shirt is always a winning outfit.
September 14, 2022
At Michael Kors runway show during New York Fashion Week, Sofia wore an oversized blazer over an all-black outfit.
June 17, 2022
Sofia embodied Style #LKRB in Los Angeles, wearing a knotted sweater, New Balance sneakers, and carrying a Chanel bag (obviously).
June 11, 2022
In a printed Gucci dress and white Saint Laurent platforms, Sofia celebrated Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth with Elliot.
May 26, 2022
In a graphic tee, jeans and Vans, Sofia showed off her California cool girl style.
March 27, 2022
At the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, Sofia stayed classic in a simple black dress.
