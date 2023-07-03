Connect with us

Sofia Richie’s best fashion moments

Sofia Richie’s best fashion moments

 


celebrity appearances in new york on september 15, 2022

Sofia Richie’s best fashion momentsGotham – Getty Images

After Sofia Richie married Elliot Grainge at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the south of France, it seemed like she was suddenly all over the internet. Her style is hailed as embodying “understated luxury” and features brands like Chanel, Prada and The Row on a loop (and she’s rarely sans her Tiffany padlock bracelet). Here’s a look back at Sofia’s most stylish outfits over the past year (and how you can shop some of her favorite pieces):

June 14, 2023

For a night out in Los Angeles, Richie wore an all black Chanel outfit, wearing the brand’s sphere bag with a beaded shoulder strap.

celebrity sightings in los angeles on june 14, 2023

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin – Getty Images

May 17, 2023

Sofia showed off her summer style with Annie Bing jeans, a Destrée jacket and Bottega Venetta leather pumps.

sofia-richie

Sofia Richie/Instagram

May 17, 2023

For the opening of a Szane store in Brentwood, Sofia wore the brand’s camel jacket and black jeans.

sofia richie style

Stefanie Keenan – Getty Images

May 9, 2023

For the Chanel Resort Show 2024, Sofia wore an all-Chanel outfit.

celebrity appearances in los angeles on may 09, 2023

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin – Getty Images

May 7, 2023

To see his father Lionel Richie perform at the coronation concert in honor of King CharlesSofia opted for a fuchsia suit designed by Destree and black Yves Saint Laurent pumps.

sofia richie pink suit

Instagram/Sofia Richie

April 30, 2023

Sofia’s honeymoon style was enviable, including this Prada blue and white striped shirt, The Row sandals, Celine sunglasses and a Prada tote (which is undeniably the bag of this season perfect summer beach bag).

sofia richie style

Sofia Richie/Instagram

April 20, 2023

Once again, Sofia wore it head to toe Chanel; this time, for pre-wedding festivities in the south of France.

sofia richie style

Sofia Richie/Instagram

March 7, 2023

For Chanel’s Fall 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week, Sofia wore an all-Chanel look once again, opting for a blue plaid dress.

celebrity appearances in paris on march 07, 2023

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin – Getty Images

January 24, 2023

During the Chanel Haute Couture S/S 2023 show, Sofia remained faithful to the brand in a black and white outfit.

Chanel exterior arrivals haute couture spring summer 2023

Jacopo Raule – Getty Images

January 22, 2023

Proving that bomber jackets are always in style, Sofia looked comfy and laid-back in London in this Brunello Cucinelli leather jacket and suede boots from The Row.

sofia richie style

Sofia Richie/Instagram

November 23, 2023

Sofia, wearing a Rouje trench coat, proved that white outfits aren’t just for summer. She accessorized with Olivier Peoples x the Row sunglasses.

celebrity sightings in los angeles on november 23, 2022

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin – Getty Images

November 14, 2022

Sofia kept it casual in Celine jeans, a camel long sleeve and Adidas sneakers for a day out in Los Angeles

celebrity sightings in los angeles on november 14, 2022

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin – Getty Images

September 15, 2022

A good pair of jeans and a good white shirt is always a winning outfit.

celebrity appearances in new york on september 15, 2022

Gotham – Getty Images

September 14, 2022

At Michael Kors runway show during New York Fashion Week, Sofia wore an oversized blazer over an all-black outfit.

michael kors september 2022 new york fashion week

Gotham – Getty Images

June 17, 2022

Sofia embodied Style #LKRB in Los Angeles, wearing a knotted sweater, New Balance sneakers, and carrying a Chanel bag (obviously).

buy now

celebrity sightings in los angeles on june 17, 2022

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin – Getty Images

June 11, 2022

In a printed Gucci dress and white Saint Laurent platforms, Sofia celebrated Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth with Elliot.

buy now

the british consulate in los angeles celebrates her majesty the queen's platinum jubilee

Lester Cohen – Getty Images

May 26, 2022

In a graphic tee, jeans and Vans, Sofia showed off her California cool girl style.

buy now

celebrity sightings in los angeles on may 26, 2022

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin – Getty Images

March 27, 2022

At the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, Sofia stayed classic in a simple black dress.

Elton John Aids Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party Inside

Amy Sussman – Getty Images

