Let’s break down the men’s 800m for the 2023 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships taking place later this week in Eugene.

There are 10 Americans in the field who beat 1:46.00 this year. Which of the 3 of them will end up in the American team?

Fat athletes have the world standard of 1:44.70 or a world ranking high enough to enter.

Name Membership To mark Does Sumner University of Georgia 1:44.26 Bryce Hoppell adidas 1:44.55 Clayton Murphy NIKE 1:44.75 Isaiah Jewett NIKE 1:45.10 Isaiah Harris Brooks Beasts TC 1:45.11 KameronJones Black-smith 1:45.20 Brandon Miller 1:45.30 Isaiah Harris BROOKS Beasts TC 1:45.11 wes fergusson University of Nebraska at Kearney 1:45.46 Vincent Cris under protection 1:45.70 Devin Dixon Brooks’ Beasts 1:45.98

Wes Ferguson’s world ranking points of 1147 are 10 below what goes in so he would probably go in if he was in the top 3. I’m guessing Brandon Miller would probably go in the world rankings but it’s impossible to say this with 100% certainty because he’s only had 3 races this year and you need 5 for a ranking.

Put Him on the Team: Bryce Hoppel

Judging by past history, it’s a good bet to put Bryce Hoppell on the team. He is the defending champion and has been on each of the last three American teams (3rd in 2019 and 2021). Outdoors this year, he has finished first or second in four of his five races. Yes, he got a stink on May 27 when Hoppel was 9th at the USATF LA Grand Prix. But he more than made up for that by dominating the USATF NYC Grand Prix on June 24, taking a season-best 1:44.55 in a field that included Isaiah Harris, Brandon Miller, Will Sumner And Erik Sowinski.

If he’s healthy, I’d put him on the team too: Clayton Murphy

There’s an Olympic medalist on the court and that’s the 2016 bronze medalist Clayton Murphy. When healthy, Murphy almost always makes Team USA. Since 2016, Murphy has been in the top 3 in the US every year he has raced it (he was a DNS in 2017 when he attempted the 1500/800 double but got injured) except last year . But last year he went to the United States with just a season best of 1:45.62. This year he ran 1:45.6 in his first outdoor game and ran under 1:45 twice (1:44.75 sb). Yes Murphy is getting older but he is only 28. The only real concern I have is that Murphy only ran 1:49.12 in his last race on June 18 in France. It was now his second race in five days, so hopefully he realized he was a bit tired and pulled the plug. But if he’s been injured and he’s not 100%, he’ll probably struggle to make the team.

Who takes third place?

If Hoppel and Murphy take two spots, that leaves one spot.

Does Sumner is the USA leader as he looked like a world beater winning the NCAA in 1:44.26 as a true freshman for Georgia, but looked pretty ordinary in his next run at the USATF Grand Prix NYC on June 24. Sumner certainly has the talent to make the team and the medal at Worlds, but the more I think about it, the more I think he’s not going to make it. As a guy more than a 400/500 in HS (plus someone who was super talented when he ran the 800) he doesn’t have a lot of peloton racing experience and seems more comfortable when leading races from start to finish. finish, but it’s unlikely to happen in the United States. Also, this guy barely runs and there are three rounds in the United States, not just two like the NCAA. If Donovan Brazier couldn’t make the team in 2016 when he won the NCAA in record fashion, why would Sumner make it here?

There are three other guys on the court who have all won an NCAA title and been on an American team in the past.

And there’s not much separation Isaiah Harristhe 2018 NCAA champion for Penn State, and Isaiah Jewett, the 2021 NCAA champion for USC, literally and figuratively. They have the same first name, they’re both 26, and Jewett ran 1:45.10 this year to Harris’ 1:45.11. Head to head Harris leads 6-4 but Jewett has won his last three clashes including one in Los Angeles this year (Jewett was second in 1:45.10 with Harris sixth in 1:45.41) so I would give him the advantage over Harris, who finished second in the United States in 2017 and 2018, but is now five years away from his last top 3 finish in the United States.

That being said, Harris comes to the US on the rise as he ran 1:45.11 for 2nd place in New York in his last race. And it’s worth pointing out that Jewett didn’t run from Los Angeles on May 27. Like Murphy, if he’s not healthy, he doesn’t make the team.

Brandon Miller, 2022 NCAA indoor champion for Texas A&M, didn’t run as well in 2023 under new coach Bobby Kersee like he was last year in college.

At Texas A&M he ran 1:45.24 inside to win the NCAA, then 1:45.09 outside at the NCAA for third place and 1:45.19 to get third in the States -United. When he made the team last year, it was his 16th 800 this year. This year it only opened on May 27, ran only three times and failed to beat 1:46 in two of the three.

Two other riders in the peloton beat 1:45.50 this year. KameronJones was a 400m runner in Maryland with a 1:49.79 bp who went to Clemson in 2021 and ran 1:45.47. He improved it to 1:45.20 this year that he raced to place 4th at the USATF LA Grand Prix on May 27, but hasn’t finished a race since then (DNF at Atlanta on June 17) , which concerns me. Additionally, he ran five 800s outdoors this year and only beat 1:47 on two of them.

wes fergusson is a name many may not be familiar with. He was the Nebraska HS State Champion in the 400 and 800 in 2019 (49.07/1:52.85) which then went to DII Nebraska Kearney, where he improved every year, running 1 : 51.52 in 2021, 1:47.80 in 2022 and 1:45.46 in altitude to win the NCAA on May 27. It’s a big step for him as he’s finished first or second in every 800 he’s raced this year. But sometimes people handle class progression really well. In 2006, Nick Symmond showed up in the United States for the first time after dominating the NCAA DIII ranks for years. Symmonds had a bp of 1:47.34 but left the United States in second place with a bp of 1:45.83.

There are two other guys in the United States who beat 1:46 this year.

Devin Dixon ran 1:44.76 in 2019 and then seemed like a lost cause, but found his way with the Brooks Beasts this year. He ran smaller meets this year (1:45.98 sb, first or second in each race) and is heading in the right direction. Indoors, every race he ran was faster than the last (from 1:52 to 1:46) and outdoors that’s true too (1:49 to 1:45).

Under Armor Vincent Crispy didn’t make the final in the US last year, but then ran 1:45.03 a week later.

LRC Prediction: Murphy has won three US titles (Hoppel only won one) so I’m going with him for #4, Hoppel, Jewett.

